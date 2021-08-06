Amara Darboh: Done in Denver

Got challenging to follow the 800+ posts in the most recent thread, so if someone spoke to this already, then let me know. So, if our draft picks are both two-way guys, then by my count we’re up to 14 roster spots taken currently. It appears Hill got most of the TMLE in his deal, so we’re down to minimum deals if we do sign anyone else. Do you think Horst leaves a spot open for a midseason pickup or to take an additional player back in a trade, and we’re done with free agency for now? Or do you think that spot gets filled (probably with Thanasis?)