Amara Darboh: Done in Denver

 5 days ago

The Broncos cut Darboh on Friday, George Stoia of The Denver Gazette reports. Darboh was reportedly cut to make room for Jamar Johnson on the roster when he's activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since appearing in 16 contests with the Seahawks as a rookie in 2017, Darboh hasn't appeared in a single game.

NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
