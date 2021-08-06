Cancel
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out due to close contact

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Arozarena hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena has been on a tear, hitting .404 with six homers over his last 14 games. He at least hasn't tested positive for the virus himself thus far, so he may not be in line for a long absence, but he'll be sidelined for at least a few days. Jordan Luplow was recalled in a corresponding move and could spend some time in the outfield in his absence, though the Rays have a very flexible roster and could cover for Arozarena in a number of ways.

