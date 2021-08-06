3 Jersey Shore motels could shutter after hundreds of police calls: ‘It can’t go on’

A Seaside police car sits outside the Offshore Motel in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in this undated photo. The motel is one of three motels Seaside Heights wants to shutter. Google

Several Jersey Shore motels and rental properties could soon be shut down after hundreds of calls to authorities about assaults, drug overdoses, robberies, a death and more.

Seaside Heights officials want to revoke the licenses of the Skyview Manor, Offshore Motel, Hammock Inn, as well as six rental properties in a seven block radius of the town, NJ Advance Media reported Thursday.

The town intends to file at least six more complaints for different hotels and rentals in coming weeks, according to the outlet.

“I see it as greed,” Mayor Tony Vaz told the outlet Thursday. “I see it as landlords that don’t care. Their attitude is ‘I pay taxes’ — that’s all well and good. We all pay taxes. We have an obligation to people that live here — their life can’t be disrupted. And you’ve go people constantly misbehaving in one way or another. It can’t go on.”

Cops responded to the Skyview Manor 272 times and have made 22 arrests at the motel since the beginning of April 2020, according to a complaint obtained by the outlet.

At least 85 of those calls were for fights, assaults, noise complaints and other disturbances, while at 13 of the arrests were for drug charges, according to the outlet.

Over 150 calls to police were made between April 1, 2020 and May 10 of this year at the Offshore Motel, including one for a homicide, according to documents obtained by NJ Advance Media. Nineteen arrests, including nine for trespassing, were made at the motel in that period, according to the outlet.

“It’s a clear-cut case of racial profiling,” an anonymous man who answered the phone at the Offshore told the outlet. “It’s in the hands of the attorneys — they’re going to take care of it.”

Police came to the Hammock “dozens” of times between late May 2020 and late May 2021 for disturbances including threats, drug overdoses, trespassing and harassment, according to the outlet.

Vaz told the outlet that the goal for Seaside Heights is “to change the quality of life for people who live here year round and for people who are moving down” and that he wants residents “to feel safe on a 12-month basis.”

Hearings, he said, are scheduled to determine whether any owners will lose their licenses or be fined.