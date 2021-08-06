Itron stock bounces after Raymond James analyst says it's a 'strong buy' after big selloff

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied 8.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, which is a little better with how they have performed after earnings for the past year and a half. The movie theater operator reported late Monday a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss on revenue that rose above forecasts, announced a theatrical release deal with AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. and said it will accept bitcoin as payment for tickets and concessions by the end of the year. AMC's stock has rallied on the day after earnings were reported that past six quarters, with an average gain of 6.9% (median gain was 5.4%). The gains have ranged from 14.7%, the day after second-quarter results last year, to 2.8% after fourth-quarter 2019 results. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterated her neutral rating and $7.50 stock price target, saying AMC's results were encouraging for the exhibition industry, and that AMC has "made the best of its 'Meme Stock' status" by raising equity capital. AMC's stock has soared 247.0% over the past three months through Monday, while fellow "meme" stock of GameStop Corp. has advanced 12.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.8%.