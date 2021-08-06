Heat, Jimmy Butler agree to four-year, $184 million extension, for $220 million payout over next five seasons

This time there was no hesitation, no pause to weigh the long-term commitment to a face of the franchise.

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler formally agreed Friday to a four-year, $184 million extension that will take the forward through his 36th birthday. The agreement was one of many the NBA was finalizing Friday.

The agreement will kick into place in 2022-23, replacing the player option Butler holds for that season of $37.6 million, after Butler this season completes the third year on the four-year, $141 million contract he signed to leave the Philadelphia 76ers for the Heat in 2019 NBA free agency.

Butler, who turns 32 on Sept. 14, will earn $36 million this coming season, with the entirety of his replacement agreement coming in at $220 million over the next five years.

The extension includes a player option in the final season.

Butler’s extension, the maximum allowed under the salary cap, will top out in excess of $50 million for 2025-26.

After leading the Heat within two victories of the 2020 NBA title, Butler this past season was named third-team All-NBA and second-team NBA All-Defensive.

The swift resolution of Butler’s extension is in marked contrast to the Heat’s 2016 offseason contract breakdown with Dwyane Wade, when the team was reluctant to offer a maximum contract when the franchise’s all-time leading scorer was 34. Wade later returned to the Heat.

The move with Butler comes after the Heat earlier in the week spent a combined $180 million to lure free-agent guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors and to retain free-agent 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson. Butler helped recruit Lowry, who is the godfather of Butler’s daughter.

After tempestuous moments during stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, there was resolution instead of rancor when it came Butler’s extension, the largest contract offered in the Heat’s 34 seasons.

Combined with the contract extension of Bam Adebayo that kicks in this season, as well as the contracts of Lowry and Robinson, the Heat now will work above the salary cap for the foreseeable future.

The term of Butler’s extension coincides with the term of Adebayo’s extension, with the two having a developed a tight bond in their two seasons together.

With the Heat swept it the first round of this past season’s playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, it marked the first time a Butler team has failed to win at least one playoff game since his 2015-16 Chicago Bulls failed to make the playoffs.

Butler missed 10 games last season due to COVID protocols, with his 14.5 playoff scoring average his lowest since averaging 13.3 in the 2013 postseason as a second-year player with the Bulls.

Of Butler’s relentless approach, coach Erik Spoelstra said at season’s end, “He can manipulate a game offensively against any coverage, against any player as well as any player that I’ve ever coached.”