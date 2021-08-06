Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slidell, LA

Slidell man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, production of pornography involving a juvenile, among other charges

By Victoria Cristina
myarklamiss.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after the incident happened, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson, of Slidell, was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison. Wilson’s charges include sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13, one count of production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13, and 10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13. After a 3-day trial, a twelve-person jury found the defendant guilty.

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilson, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pornography#Prison#Sexual Battery#Robert Allen#Contempt Of Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy