Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

By Ian Kumamoto
Mic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

www.mic.com

Comments / 1492

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashton Kutcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Privilege#Black People#White People#Bathing#Whiteness#Black Americans#Christianity#Europeans#Portuguese#Chinese#Nazis#Jews#Aryan#Mexicans#Chinatowns#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

7 things black people want their well-meaning white friends to know

I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend. Being the only black friend is a gift and a curse. I am black and I love having friends. But I am also, at any given moment, expected to be a translator, an ambassador, a history teacher, and/or a walking, talking invitation into "I am not racist" territory. It's a lot to handle. See what I mean about that curse?
RelationshipsMinneapolis Star Tribune

What my granddaughter taught this white grandmother about race

I had never really given much thought to the issue of race until my then 4-year-old biracial granddaughter stated to her mother, my daughter, "I wish I were white like you." When my daughter retold this conversation, I felt a tangle of questions catch in my throat. What would make a 4-year-old child want for such a thing? What had she learned or experienced in her short time on earth to make her wish for whiteness?
Posted by
Upworthy

Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything

Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Arrogant Teen Taught a Life Lesson after He Shamed Waiter with Disability - Story of the Day

An arrogant teen insulted a waiter and humiliated him for being disabled. However, life taught the teen a valuable lesson, and he quickly came to regret his actions. David Carter was rich. In fact, he was VERY RICH. His dad owned the largest restaurant chain in town, and his mom was a top executive. Naturally, David never missed out on anything. If he wanted something, he just got it.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

The Great Bath Debate: How Often Should Your Kids Bathe?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – “I wait for the stink”. That’s what Kristen Bell said about her child bathing household rule after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don’t bathe their children daily. The celebrity couple said on Dax Shepard’s podcast they don’t wash their kids unless they see “dirt...
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Please, Famous White People, Stop Telling Us You Don’t Bathe

White celebrities should really stop announcing how little they bathe themselves or their children. For whatever reason, some famous people think that not bathing or not washing their hands is OK. What’s even more confounding is that they’re proudly sharing their unhygienic views with the public. The latest culprit is...
NFLLowell Sun

Crisp: Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

We need to generate a word to describe the reaction that some white people have when Black Americans assert a perceived privilege — call it “Black privilege” — that provokes some white people to grumble about why they don’t get that privilege, too. The previous paragraph embodies a case in...
KidsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Kristen Bell Believes in ‘Waiting for the Stink’ to Bathe Her Kids

Kristen Bell has a go-to parenting rule: only bathe the kids when they smell. Recently on his Armchair Expert podcast, Bell's husband Dax Shepard interviewed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about how often parents should bathe their children. Their unconventional answer went viral and sparked a discussion. On Tuesday (Aug....
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

My 5-Year-Old Daughter May Not Survive Your Refusal to Wear a Mask

My wife and I decided to choose life and have been wearing masks even after the CDC prematurely, and foolishly, told the fully-vaccinated they could stop wearing them back in May. While many of you might complain about the annoyance of wearing a mask at grocery stores or at the gym, we have to constantly worry about the survival of our immuno-suppressed daughter, Nusayba. Her health is always at stake, and much more so due to the reckless ignorance and arrogant entitlement of my fellow Americans who still mistake selfishness for freedom and have decided to embrace the virus over masks, vaccines, and other life-saving measures.

Comments / 1492

Community Policy