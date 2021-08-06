Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks’ Brandon Hagel signs 3-year contract

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhvxh_0bK4QPaQ00

Restricted free agent forward Brandon Hagel signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Hagel, who turns 23 later this month, finished fifth in team scoring during his rookie season in 2020-21. He recorded 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 52 games.

“Brandon’s ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. “We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments. His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offense moving forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XNLS_0bK4QPaQ00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Lightning lead the way after Stanley Cup repeat

Hagel took to social media Friday to express his excitement in staying with the Blackhawks.

“stoked to be sticking around Chicago with the (Blackhawks) for 3 more years,” Hagel wrote on Twitter.

Hagel was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Brandon Hagel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Nhlblackhawks#The Buffalo Sabres#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Top Remaining RFAs

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks prospect Max Shalunov signed a three-year deal with Lokomotiv of the KHL according to a source. The source added that the contract does have an opt-out clause to return to the NHL after next season. His agent said that they are hopeful that he can eventually...
NHLFanSided

Blackhawks Season Countdown: David Kampf Days Until Puck Drop

With the Blackhawks season fastly approaching, today we are starting the official count down to the beginning of the year. Chicago is 64 days away from their first game on October 13th against the Colorado Avalanche, and that should be a great team to test out the Blackhawks’ new and improved roster.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Blues sign F Brandon Saad to five-year deal

The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward and two-time Stanley Cup winner Brandon Saad to a five-year, $22.5 million deal Thursday. The deal carries an average annual value of $4.5 million. Saad played the 2020-21 season in Colorado after the Avalanche acquired the winger from the Chicago Blackhawks last...
NHLtheScore

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, reportedly sign him to 8-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster deal, the team announced Friday. The Blackhawks intend to sign Jones to an eight-year extension carrying a $9.5-million annual cap hit, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Here are the full terms of the deal:. Chicago...
NHLCBS Sports

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Dealt to Chicago

Johnson, along with a 2023 second-round draft pick, was traded Tuesday from the Lightning to the Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. After seemingly years of rumors, Johnson's Lightning tenure has finally come to a close. The Washington native produced 22 points in 55 games...
NHLPosted by
WDBO

Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dead at 78

Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks for 15 seasons, died Tuesday, the team said. He was 78. Esposito died of pancreatic cancer, the Blackhawks said in a statement. “Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the...
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Mike Hardman to Two-Year Extension

Forward signed through 2023-24 season with $800,000 salary cap hit on new contract. The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Mike Hardman on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season ($800,000 salary cap hit). Hardman originally signed with Chicago in March...
NHLFanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Tony Esposito was an all-time great

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we discuss the life of Tony Esposito. The Chicago Blackhawks announced that one of the all-time great players in Tony has passed away after a short fight with cancer. He was 78 years old. Not only was he one of the great goalies of his time, but he was also one of the great human beings of his time. Rock Wirtz, the owner of the Blackhawks, reflected on that in his statement following Esposito’s death.
NHLFanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: off-season moves more confusing than first thought

What an off-season the Blackhawks are having this year? Since the 2020-21 season ended it feels like it’s been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, after reflecting on some of the moves made by General Manager Stan Bowman, there’s one that is more confusing than people may have first realized.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Guess What Tampa Bay Divers Found After Stanley Cup Boat Parade

You’ll never guess what Tampa Bay divers found after the Stanley Cup boat parade. Some think that it was a miracle that this item was ever found. The boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second Stanley Cup was a great time for everyone who attended except for one family. While watching our Bolts sail up the Hillsborough River, Joshua and Tiffany Heath’s daughter Luna threw their phone into the water.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Free Agents 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Brady Tkachuk Rumors and Predictions

The 2021 edition of NHL free agency is already beginning to wind down. The market opened on July 28, and most of the top unrestricted free agents are already off the board. A few notable free agents do remain unsigned—including six-time All-Star center Eric Staal—but some teams may now be more interested in the restricted-free-agent market. It just so happens that there is some recent buzz regarding two intriguing free agents—Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Signs two-year deal with Minnesota

Duhaime signed a two-year contract with the Wild on Thursday. The first year of contract is a two-way deal, whereas the second year of the contract is a one-way deal. Duhaime spent the entirety of the 2020-21 season with AHL Iowa, tallying nine points in 24 contests. The 24-year-old winger will likely spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign in the minors.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Report: Canucks re-sign Brandon Sutter to one year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with forward Brandon Sutter, according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. Sutter, 32, put up nine goals and three assists through 43 games last season. He’ll be coming back to play on the Canucks’ fourth line, and will be paid appropriately...
NHLFingerLakes1

Sabres re-sign defenseman Brandon Davidson to one-year deal

The Sabres have re-signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year deal worth $750,000. Davidson, 29, joined the organization on a one-year deal prior to last season and appeared in six games with Buffalo. He also played in two contests with Rochester. The 6-foot-2, left-shot defenseman has appeared in 180 games...
NHL10NEWS

Lightning sign Otto Somppi to one-year contract

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Otto Somppi to a one-year, two-way contract, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday. A two-way contract means Somppi can be used on both National Hockey League and American Hockey League team rosters. The 23-year-old Helsinki, Finland native skated...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Sign Mrazek to 3-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their offseason by signing veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract, worth $3.8 million a season according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Mrazek spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, after signing as an unrestricted free agent with them in 2018 to...
NHLtheScore

Bruins sign Forbort to 3-year, $9M contract

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Derek Forbort to a three-year deal worth $9 million. Forbort played for the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, and Winnipeg Jets during the last two seasons. The 29-year-old registered 12 points in 56 games last year while averaging nearly 21 minutes of ice time per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy