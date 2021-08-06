Cancel
NFL

Baltimore Ravens’ corner Jimmy Smith carted off practice field

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the practice field on Friday after sustaining an apparent leg injury, multiple media outlets reported.

Smith was involved in tight coverage on tight end Mark Andrews when the injury occurred. The Athletic reported Smith was unable to place any weight on his leg before being carted off the field.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters immediately after practice that it was too soon for an injury update.

Smith, 33, has spent his entire career with Baltimore after being selected by the club with the 27th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Smith recorded 27 tackles and recovered a fumble in 11 games (five starts) last season. He has 356 tackles, 14 interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 118 career games (88 starts) with the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

