Sturgill Simpson Spotted On Set Of Martin Scorsese’ Newest Film, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Sturgill Simpson… the Dick Daddy himself has gone cowboy country.

The man has put out an album of just about every genre, and at the same time, he continues to hone in his acting skills as well.

If you don’t know by now, Sturgill and Jason Isbell are both playing parts in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

“The Apple Original Film adaptation takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll rose, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.”

The film features an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and more, and of course is directed by the aforementioned film legend, Martin Scorsese.

And now, it’s officially getting real as Sturgill, who will play rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer, was spotted on set in Fairfax, Oklahoma, sporting a badass top hat and a piercing stare that nobody would want to mess with.

Needless to say, the guy is in the zone.

The images were shot by Shannon Shaw, and posted on Osage News Instagram page.

It also looks like Stu’s been doin’ a little ranching while he’s out filming in Oklahoma.