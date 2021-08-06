Machine learning generates insights into worldwide terrorist attacks

There is a proverb that says, “When the winds of change blow, some people build walls, and others build windmills.” In truth, the ubiquitous emphasis on adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) today is a bit more than just a wind of change. And, for the healthcare industry in particular—because of ongoing regulatory changes, privacy considerations, and biases and inequities in the data—widespread and accelerated adoption of AI/ML has been somewhat challenging. This does not undermine the successful use of AI in applications like reducing wait times in hospitals, patient triaging, and shortening intensive care unit stays, but the industry at large has yet to see significant benefits from this new technology. Thus, it is worthwhile to take a step back and identify an acceptable way for the healthcare industry to be able to use AI and ML at scale.