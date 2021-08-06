Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Machine learning generates insights into worldwide terrorist attacks

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers has used machine learning to predict and explain terrorist attacks. Their tests suggest the models can accurately predict attacks in regions that are already affected by terrorism. However, they found that “black swan events,” which occur sporadically, are almost impossible to predict. The researchers, led by...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Russia#Science Advances#Terrorist Attack#Zhejiang University#Neural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Technologytechxplore.com

First machine-learning approach to forensic DNA analysis

As the field of forensics evolves, more complex evidence is being processed with greater precision, sensitivity and speed than ever before. To give a real-life example, consider a bank robbery where the perpetrator uses a pen, available to all customers, to write the note which they pass to the teller. In this instance the perpetrator deposited skin cells on this pen, but so did several other people. The result is a complex mixture of DNA from all of these individuals. Where 30 years ago a forensic scientist would probably have needed the bank robber to leave a few drops of blood on the pen to produce a DNA profile, today, they only need a few cells.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

How will machine learning change science?

Machine learning has burst onto the scene in the past two decades and will be a defining technology of the future. It is transforming large sectors of society, including healthcare, education, transport, and food and industrial production, as well as having an enormous impact on science and research. A subset...
Public SafetyCIO

Kaseya VSA Ransomware Attack: Insights and Key Learnings

Recently, hundreds of organizations around the globe were hit by a REvil ransomware attack that exploited Kaseya’s VSA remote management service. This is one of the farthest reaching criminal ransomware attacks that Sophos has ever seen. Listen in to hear more about:. How the attack happened – with unique insights...
ScienceNature.com

Neural networks learn the motions of molecular machines

New computational approaches capture molecular motion from cryo-EM images and provide a more complete understanding of protein dynamics. While molecular structures are often viewed as static and fixed, in reality proteins and their complexes are often extremely dynamic, exhibiting a range of motions and at any given point having one of many possible three-dimensional arrangements or structures. Two studies recently published in Nature Methods, one by Zhong et al.1 and the other by Chen and Ludtke2, have demonstrated the ability of neural networks to learn multiple structures from many images of a given molecule, each frozen in a different position. These trained networks are then able to generate an ensemble of structures allowing an in-depth analysis of the dynamics taking place in the sample, ultimately leading to a better understanding of important molecular mechanisms.
SoftwareNewswise

Platform Teaches Nonexperts to Use Machine Learning

Newswise — Machine-learning algorithms are used to find patterns in data that humans wouldn’t otherwise notice, and are being deployed to help inform decisions big and small – from COVID-19 vaccination development to Netflix recommendations. New award-winning research from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science...
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science And Machine Learning Works To Counter Cyber Attacks

We are all aware of the heinous cyber-attack that took down more than 200,000 systems in 150 countries in only a few days in May 2017. This was found by the National Security Agency (NSA) and was nicknamed "WannaCry," which exploited a vulnerability and stole important resources before being distributed online.
InfoQ.com

Machine Learning Technologies at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

National Olympic teams are using machine learning to gain an edge in competition over their opponents at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Machine learning technologies are being used at the international sports event from athlete data tracking, coaches’ real-time feedback that can tell athletes when to train and when to stop, to predicting sports injuries with algorithms.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Insights from Generative Modeling for Neural Video Compression

While recent machine learning research has revealed connections between deep generative models such as VAEs and rate-distortion losses used in learned compression, most of this work has focused on images. In a similar spirit, we view recently proposed neural video coding algorithms through the lens of deep autoregressive and latent variable modeling. We present recent neural video codecs as instances of a generalized stochastic temporal autoregressive transform, and propose new avenues for further improvements inspired by normalizing flows and structured priors. We propose several architectures that yield state-of-the-art video compression performance on full-resolution video and discuss their tradeoffs and ablations. In particular, we propose (i) improved temporal autoregressive transforms, (ii) improved entropy models with structured and temporal dependencies, and (iii) variable bitrate versions of our algorithms. Since our improvements are compatible with a large class of existing models, we provide further evidence that the generative modeling viewpoint can advance the neural video coding field.
Engineeringchemistryworld.com

Machine learning delivers ‘human genome’ moment for proteins

Scientific fields from drug discovery to plastic recycling have been transformed after artificial intelligence (AI)-based protein structure prediction researchers shared an enormous dataset and opened up their methods. On 22 July, London, UK-based Google offshoot DeepMind and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) released 350,000 protein structures computed by its AlphaFold system. These include all 20,000 proteins from the human proteome and will be followed by over 100 million more.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Is Machine Learning?

To learn a skill, we gather knowledge, practice carefully, and monitor our performance. Eventually, we become better at that activity. Machine learning is a technique that allows computers to do just that. Can Computers Learn?. Defining intelligence is tough. We all know what we mean by intelligence when we say...
Sciencearxiv.org

Use of Machine Learning for gamma/hadron separation with HAWC

T. Capistrán, K. L. Fan, J. T. Linnemann, I. Torres, P. M. Saz Parkinson, P. L. H. Yu (for the HAWC collaboration) Background showers triggered by hadrons represent over 99.9% of all particles arriving at ground-based gamma-ray observatories. An important stage in the data analysis of these observatories, therefore, is the removal of hadron-triggered showers. Currently, the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) gamma-ray observatory employs an algorithm based on a single cut in two variables, unlike other ground-based gamma-ray observatories (e.g. H.E.S.S., VERITAS), which employ a large number of variables to separate the primary particles. In this work, we explore machine learning techniques (Boosted Decision Trees and Neural Networks) to identify the primary particles detected by HAWC. Our new gamma/hadron separation techniques were tested on data from the Crab nebula, the standard reference in Very High Energy astronomy, showing an improvement compared to the standard HAWC background rejection method.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
Technologyahima.org

Machine Learning as an Enabler for Augmented Intelligence

There is a proverb that says, “When the winds of change blow, some people build walls, and others build windmills.” In truth, the ubiquitous emphasis on adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) today is a bit more than just a wind of change. And, for the healthcare industry in particular—because of ongoing regulatory changes, privacy considerations, and biases and inequities in the data—widespread and accelerated adoption of AI/ML has been somewhat challenging. This does not undermine the successful use of AI in applications like reducing wait times in hospitals, patient triaging, and shortening intensive care unit stays, but the industry at large has yet to see significant benefits from this new technology. Thus, it is worthwhile to take a step back and identify an acceptable way for the healthcare industry to be able to use AI and ML at scale.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Ostrich Robot Machine-Learns Itself To 5K

Ever since humanity has grasped the idea of a robot, we’ve wanted to imagine them into walking humanoid form. But making a robot walk like a human is not an easy task, and even the best of them end up with the somewhat shuffling gait of a Honda Asimo rather than the graceful poise of a balerina. Only in recent years have walking robots appeared to come of age, and then not by mimicking the human gait but something more akin to a bird.
SciencePhys.org

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells

We combined a machine learning algorithm with knowledge gleaned from hundreds of biological experiments to develop a technique that allows biomedical researchers to figure out the functions of the proteins that turn genes on and off in cells, called transcription factors. This knowledge could make it easier to develop drugs for a wide range of diseases.
ComputersInformationWeek

AI and Machine Learning Need Quality Assurance

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the backbone for advanced decision-making, monitoring, medicine, cybersecurity, and other critical applications. To fully rely on AI and ML output, you need to ensure that your data is accurate, unbiased, error-free, and meets requirements. To ensure AI and ML output meets expectations, you also need a quality assurance (QA) plan that thoroughly tests for any conditions that could cause inaccurate results in your applications.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning

The link to the previous chapter, Chapter-5: Pre-requisites to Solve Optimization Problems is here. Chapter 6 is the part in the series from where we start looking into real optimization problems and understand what optimization is all about. In the earlier chapters, we only looked into concepts that would assist us and help us in understanding optimization better. I feel this is where the fun part of optimization starts. In this chapter, we will look into:
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Difference Between Classification and Regression in Machine Learning

Differentiating between regression and classification algorithms can be challenging at the beginning of your machine learning career. When you’ve been around the field for coming up to 4 years, it’s very easy to forget the challenges of learning machine learning. There’s so much jargon thrown about which makes it difficult to find your bearings when you’re just starting out.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

7 Machine Learning Libraries for Aspiring Experts

Machine learning has become the center of discussion in artificial intelligence today. It touches all fields, including engineering, medicine, business, social science, and more. Using the several machine learning libraries available today, machine learning with Python, C++, Java, Julia, and R, among others, is easier than ever. Here are some...
Technologymortgageorb.com

Top Six Misconceptions About Machine Learning

BLOG VIEW: Machine learning grew in popularity in the late 2000’s, when Google and others demonstrated the importance of data and how machine learning could put it to work. With the explosive growth of data that followed, it became apparent that the traditional ways of utilizing it were no longer working. Something had to change. This led to the notion of “big data” – and how data can be turned into gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy