Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Pediatricians report 'scary dip' in routine childhood vaccines, well-child visits

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbsSB_0bK4QE7f00

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major backslide in routine childhood immunizations and well-child visits, according to pediatricians who are urging parents to begin scheduling appointments before kids return to school.

"During the pandemic, many parents and caregivers stopped bringing children for routine doctor visits, out of fear of potentially contracting COVID in the office," said Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician with Novant Health in Charlotte.

“We saw a scary dip in childhood vaccinations,” Ohmstede said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 17 Million children missed their vaccines during 2020.

“There was just this incredible off-the-cliff drop-off of our well-child visits and our immunizations went off at the same time,” said Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a pediatrician with Prisma Health.

Researchers found adolescents experienced the greatest decline in missed immunizations. Vaccinations against illnesses like measles, pertussis/whooping cough and HPV saw the greatest declines, according to the CDC.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Doses of the MMR vaccine dropped by 63% among children ages 2 to 8. Children aged 9 to12 declined 66% in their TDAP vaccines. The lack of vaccinations could give rise to clusters of infections of measles or whooping cough, Greenhouse said.

“That’s a huge risk,” she said.

Both South Carolina and North Carolina have laws requiring vaccinations for children at certain ages and grade levels.

According to public health officials, children are not allowed to attend school (whether public, private or religious) or a child care facility unless they have received all immunizations appropriate for their age.

Ohmstede urged parents to contact their pediatricians to ensure their children are on schedule.

Contact Tanya Mendis at tmendis@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter .

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .
SUBSCRIBE : Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Vaccinations#Pediatricians#Covid#Novant Health#Ohmstede#Cdc#Prisma Health#To12#Tdap#Wake Up Charlotte#Spotify#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Healthkbia.org

Concerns Grow Over Routine Childhood Vaccinations As School Year Nears

The pandemic has led to delayed and deferred doctor visits and routine childhood vaccinations. Across the country, states have ordered nearly 12 million fewer doses of vaccines against diseases like measles and rubella than in previous years. Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a pediatrician at MU Health Care, sat down with the Health & Wealth Desk to talk about the dangers of putting off preventive care and childhood inoculations.
KidsUpNorthLive.com

Why Well-Child Visits Are Important

It’s important to take your kids to the pediatrician when they’re sick. Or when they need a physical exam for sports. But routine well-child visits are also a critical part of health and wellness for children up through age 18. Think of these appointments as checkups for tracking growth and...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

Pediatricians fighting against vaccine myths

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many parents initially rushed to get their children vaccinated in May when the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 12 to 17, but that has slowed. Local pediatricians tell 7 Eyewitness News when it comes to parents getting their child vaccinated against COVID-19 — it all comes down to trust.
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Pediatrician urges vaccines, mask-wearing

JONESBORO — Dr. Christine Hartford said she recommends all students wear masks for the upcoming school year. Hartford, a pediatrician and associate professor at New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine, said what is known about the COVID-19 delta variant is that it is more easily transmissible to those who are not vaccinated.
Public HealthEnterprise

Effort underway to help pediatricians give COVID vaccinations

As Massachusetts prepares to adopt a new strategy to vaccinate nearly 900,000 children who could become eligible for COVID-19 shots in the coming months, public health officials are looking at an interim solution to a problem at least one drugmaker is working on: how to repackage vaccine vials into smaller bundles so that pediatricians can vaccinate patients in their offices.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Childhood Vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is National Immunization Awareness Month and as kids get ready to head back to school, it’s the perfect time to make sure that your kids are up-to-date on their vaccines. Dr. Tinka Barnes, a family physician with Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, joins Rising...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kids lagging in routine vaccines

As students prepare for the upcoming academic year, health officials don't want families to forget about the back-to-school supplies not found in stores – immunizations. Indiana requires numerous vaccines for students in grades K-12, including those for chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, polio, tetanus and whooping cough, with specific requirements depending on age. The annual flu shot also is recommended.
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

Catch Up on Well-Child Visits and Recommended Vaccinations

Families have been doing their part by staying at home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. An unfortunate result is that many children missed check-ups and recommended childhood vaccinations. CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend every child continues to receive recommended vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Dothan pediatrician addresses vaccines in children during Facebook event

A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more children recently with COVID-19. “In children, we are seeing a huge uptick in COVID cases in general,” said Dr. Michael Ramsey of Dothan Pediatric Clinic. “Of all the cases that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20% of them have been in the last two weeks. So, this delta variant as kids are starting back to schools, we’re seeing a lot of young people testing positive.”
ScienceAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Pediatrician stresses importance of getting students vaccinated

PLATTSBURGH — Notebooks. Pencils. Folders. Vaccines?. As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, Hudson Headwaters Health Network pediatrician Dr. Michael Celotti says it’s critical that families of eligible school-age children consider getting them vaccinated against the coronavirus, in part because many pediatric patients are not currently authorized to receive it.
Public Healthwhdh.com

Smaller vaccine bundles in works to aid pediatricians

As Massachusetts prepares to adopt a new strategy to vaccinate nearly 900,000 children who could become eligible for COVID-19 shots in the coming months, public health officials are looking at an interim solution to a problem at least one drugmaker is working on: how to repackage vaccine vials into smaller bundles so that pediatricians can vaccinate patients in their offices.
Kidspelicanrapidspress.com

Well-child/teen visits a staple of back-to-school planning

Visits include ability to complete sports physical forms. As summer slips past and a new school year approaches, Essentia Health is making it more convenient than ever to schedule well-child/teen visits, which include the completion of mandatory sports physical forms. These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

UW Health dispels myths about kids and COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — With the school year just right around the corner, UW Health experts are taking time to dispel common rumors about kids and COVID-19. Among one of the most common myths is that kids don’t get seriously sick from COVID-19. UW Health experts say. According to data from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy