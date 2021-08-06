Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nick Gordon needs to play in the majors

By JohnFoley
Twinkie Town
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Nick Gordon was called up to the Minnesota Twins, in April of this season, he watched three games from the bench without entering a game. The second time he was recalled across town he played in one game out of five he was on the roster. In that start, he played second base and notched his first hit and first two stolen bases. The third time he was recalled, on May 11, it was for an extended stay, albeit with sporadic playing time and limited sustained chances to prove his abilities.

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Lamonte Wade
Person
Jake Cave
Person
Byron Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#Aaa#Covid#Ss Cf#Lf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Heads to minors

Gordon was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gordon has appeared in 37 games for the Twins this season, slashing .250/.301/.333 with five RBI and five stolen bases. He returns to Triple-A now that Rob Refsnyder (hamstring) is back from the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Getting starts despite recent slump

Gordon started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He's in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Reds at second base and batting seventh in the order. Gordon has started three of Minnesota's last five games in center field as...
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Polanco drives in four as Minnesota drops Houston, 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right field in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBJamestown Sun

Twins send Nick Gordon to Triple-A to get consistent playing time

For the next two months, the Twins will be watching their young players closely and making assessments as to how they might fit in the team’s plans moving forward. For Nick Gordon, once a top prospect, that could perhaps be in a super utility role. But while the Twins try...
MLBWDIO-TV

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) - Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Twins

Chicago White Sox (66-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Twins: Beau Burrows (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +148, White Sox -172; over/under...
MLBPosted by
WCCO News Talk 830

Why Did the Twins Send Down Nick Gordon?

the Twins decided to send down Nick Gordon to make room for Refsnyder, who was coming off the injured list. Rocco Baldelli told reporters that Gordon was sent down to get consistent playing time, but what keeps that from happening in the big leagues?
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 113: Twins vs. White Sox

Riding high off of a winning road trip and a series win against he AL West 1st Place Astros, the Pale Hose are riding into town to bring the Twins back down to earth in front of a national audience. The Twins will have the honor of facing the second-best...
MLBTwinkie Town

Hip, Hip, Jorge! An appreciation of steadiness

All too often as professional sports fans—especially the die-hard variety—we essentially “cheer for laundry”, as the old saying goes. Players come and go—some for the better, some for the worse—so we ultimately follow the name on the front of the jersey far more consistently than the name on the back.
MLBINFORUM

Jorge Polanco slugs 2 HRs as Twins slay Astros

Jorge Polanco slugged a pair of home runs and the Minnesota Twins secured their first road series victory against the Houston Astros in seven years with a 7-5 win Sunday. The Twins capped their season-long nine-game road trip by taking three of four against the Astros, who have dropped six of eight. Minnesota improved to 5-10-5 in road series, won the season series against the Astros 4-3, and claimed its first series at Minute Maid Park since Aug 11-13, 2014.
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 112: Twins @ Astros

Happy Sunday, Twinkie Town! This afternoon, the Twins take on the Astros in the final game of the series in Houston. Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.65 ERA) goes for the Twins against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (9-2, 3.02 ERA). After taking the first two games of the series, the Twins fell 4-0 in game 3, meaning that they’ll have to win this afternoon in order to win this series and the overall season series against the ‘Stros. Can they do it? Let’s find out together!
MLBTwinkie Town

So much hype, then they were gone. Where are they now?

After watching Team Japan win gold in the Olympics with former Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka on the bump, it brought me back. It brought me back to the times of Tsuyoshi Nishioka. The times of Byung-ho Park. What ever happened to them?. Let’s start with Tsuyoshi Nishioka. He was 26...
MLBdrgnews.com

Astudillo Homers, Makes Key Defensive Play As Twins Top Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Keuchel was out of whack at the start with three walks in a two-run first inning. The pitch that truly hurt the Chicago left-hander was the one he wanted to keep way out of the strike zone against Willians Astudillo, but Minnesota’s energy man made him pay.
MLBMitchellrepublic.com

Twins reliever Taylor Rogers vows to be cautious with rehab process

Taylor Rogers sought opinions from three separate doctors on his left middle finger sprain. All three gave him a different opinion. Surgery was on the table, as was resting and rehabbing. By the time he had collected those opinions, 10 days had passed. Enough healing had shown up in a second MRI that all three doctors felt comfortable now recommending the rehab route.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins’ Byron Buxton making progress towards return

As baseballs came his way, he started blasting them high into the sky. It’s a sight Twins fans have been waiting weeks to see after the center fielder suffered a fractured hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 21. This, of course, was just pregame batting practice....
MLBzonecoverage.com

Polanco's Resurgence Indicates That the Twins Can Compete Next Year

Jorge Polanco has been one of the lone bright spots for the Minnesota Twins this season. In his first season moving over to second base, Polanco has hit .272/.333/.484 with a .349 wOBA. It’s hard to think now in August that his future with the club looked in jeopardy back in April.
MLBSportsGrid

Josh Donaldson Returns to Twins Lineup Tuesday

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports Josh Donaldson has returned to the Twins’ lineup Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. https://twitter.com/dohyoungpark/status/1425224869579460614. Donaldson will hit third as the designated hitter. He last played in a 5-4 Twins win over the Houston Astros on Aug. 6 and has remained out of the Twins...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Donaldson on Twins' bench for Wednesday matinee

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Donaldson returned from a three-game absence for a hamstring injury on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run....

Comments / 0

Community Policy