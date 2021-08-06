Nick Gordon needs to play in the majors

The first time Nick Gordon was called up to the Minnesota Twins, in April of this season, he watched three games from the bench without entering a game. The second time he was recalled across town he played in one game out of five he was on the roster. In that start, he played second base and notched his first hit and first two stolen bases. The third time he was recalled, on May 11, it was for an extended stay, albeit with sporadic playing time and limited sustained chances to prove his abilities.