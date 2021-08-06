REMINDER: Moment Of Silence Daily In Palm Beach County Schools This Year

No Rule Against Using That Time To Reflect On Dead Floridians While DeSantis Governor.

DeSantis Bans Mask Mandates, But Mandates Moment Of Silence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the West Boca Raton Home Depot on May 29, 2020. He has mandated a moment of silence in public schools. The mandate is now in effect.

BY: EDITORIAL BOARD | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to parents of students in the Palm Beach County School District. Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation requiring one to two minutes of silence each day in the classroom.

The mandate, from a Governor who refuses to mandate masks, is statewide.

There is no rule for what must be considered during the quiet time. We suggest students consider the phrase “double standard,” while also pondering the importance of leadership, sound decision making, and future use of the the science and math skills they are learning in school.

Should these students ever become Governor of Florida, they will have had ample time — two minutes a day — to consider how to enact policies that save lives instead of end them.

The Palm Beach County School District is reminding parents today of the new mandate. This text message was sent to students and parents earlier today:

“On June 14th, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 529, which requires teachers of all grades to set aside at least one minute, but no more than 2 minutes, daily for a moment of silence during their first period of the day. The Legislature stated that students in public schools be afforded a moment of quiet reflection at the beginning of each school day.”

“Students may not interfere with other students’ participation in this moment of silence. Furthermore, teachers may not make suggestions as to the nature of any reflection that a student may engage in during the moment of silence.”

“The School District of Palm Beach County encourages parents and guardians to discuss the moment of silence with their children and to make suggestions as to the best use of this time. If you have questions, please contact your child’s school directly.”

The article REMINDER: Moment Of Silence Daily In Palm Beach County Schools This Year appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .