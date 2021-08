FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lines were long again on Monday at the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale. A mother who was waiting in line with her son said she and her husband are not going to get any of the vaccines available against COVID without the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval. She is a reminder that not everyone who is not vaccinated is a staunch anti-vaxxer.