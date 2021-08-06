Australia’s v2Food aims to expand its plant-based meats to Europe and Asia with €45M raise

Plant-based meat is gaining traction exponentially right now, with exposure for the alternative going from year by year to month by month. Overseas, the world’s first plant-based yakiniku meat launched in Singapore this year, a plant-based pâtisserie has opened in Hong Kong, and the menu at IKEA Japan is now mostly vegan. Here in North America, be it high-brow or low-brow, things are looking increasingly greener with Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park going totally vegan and fast food joints adding more meatless options to their menus. That includes the Canadian branch of the fast food chain A&W, which introduced a Beyond Meat Burger to its menus in 2018.