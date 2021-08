Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time, partnered with her biggest sponsor Athleta and the Women's Sports Foundation to give $200,000 in grant money to athletes who need to pay for childcare while training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Having experienced firsthand how new parents and pregnant athletes can be punished by their sponsors, Felix knew it was up to her to make a change and stand up for fellow parents representing Team USA.