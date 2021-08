You probably don’t want to look at or think about Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation right now. At least not if you care about your heart health and stress levels. Because it’s “Bernd Leno and [sharp intake of breath] yikes” on the depth chart. Ostensibly Alex Runarsson is the #2 and Arthur Okonkwo is the #3, but neither are a viable option should Bernd Leno miss an extended period of time. Arsenal tried and failed to loan Runarsson to Turkish side Altay S.K., so that should tell you just about all you need to know.