The A Lot of Textures mod that adds a graphical overhaul of the entire Mass Effect Original Trilogy is now also available for the Legendary Edition. Can’t get enough Mass Effect? Well then, we have good news for you. A huge new mod, available now for the PC version of both games, has been released that improves both the original sci-fi trilogy and the recently re-released Legendary version of the game. You can find the downloads for ME1, ME2, ME3, and ME LE at the corresponding links.