The July heat is here! With temperatures frequenting the triple digits this month, be aware that heat related injuries are a real threat. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke result from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of the body’s temperature control system. Common symptoms include nausea, seizures, confusion, disorientation, and sometimes loss of consciousness or coma. Symptoms that do not go away in a reasonable amount of time by going to a cool place, drinking water, or loosening clothing can indicate the onset of serious medical issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. With the rise in temperatures, it is best practice to be prepared and seek medical help immediately when required. Summertime is fun – but the heat-related illness is nothing to joke about!