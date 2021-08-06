Baltimore County to hold student vaccination clinics

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced a series of mass vaccination clinics that will be held at high schools in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that have vaccination rates lower than the County average.

“As students and educators prepare to return to school later this month, their health and safety is our top priority — and increasing vaccination rates among students 12 and older is the best way to keep them safe,” Olszewski said. “The vaccines are safe and they save lives. They are plentiful and widely available. Not getting vaccinated puts you, your family, and your community at risk. I urge every unvaccinated resident to become vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“It is time to get REVVed up for back to school,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Being Ready, Energized, Vigilant and Vaxxed will go a long way toward a successful school year for our students, families and staff.”

As part of the student vaccination initiative, the clinics will be held at County high schools over the coming weeks and at Wellness Centers located inside of school buildings once school is in session. The Baltimore County Department of Health partners with Baltimore County Public Schools to support 17 School Wellness Centers located in elementary, middle, and high schools across the County.

The first two clinics have been scheduled at the following school:

· New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd, Monday, August 9; 4 to 7 p.m.

· Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave, Tuesday, August 10; 4 to 7 p.m.

Vaccinations at these clinics will not be limited to students; any individual aged 12 or older can receive a vaccine. Individuals who wish to receive a vaccine but are not able to attend any of these clinics can find other available clinics at https://www.BaltimoreCountyMD.gov/vaccines.

At present, more than 70 percent of Baltimore County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose.