Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towson, MD

Baltimore County to hold student vaccination clinics

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQfRm_0bK4PLGX00

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced a series of mass vaccination clinics that will be held at high schools in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that have vaccination rates lower than the County average.

“As students and educators prepare to return to school later this month, their health and safety is our top priority — and increasing vaccination rates among students 12 and older is the best way to keep them safe,” Olszewski said. “The vaccines are safe and they save lives. They are plentiful and widely available. Not getting vaccinated puts you, your family, and your community at risk. I urge every unvaccinated resident to become vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“It is time to get REVVed up for back to school,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Being Ready, Energized, Vigilant and Vaxxed will go a long way toward a successful school year for our students, families and staff.”

As part of the student vaccination initiative, the clinics will be held at County high schools over the coming weeks and at Wellness Centers located inside of school buildings once school is in session. The Baltimore County Department of Health partners with Baltimore County Public Schools to support 17 School Wellness Centers located in elementary, middle, and high schools across the County.

The first two clinics have been scheduled at the following school:

· New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd, Monday, August 9; 4 to 7 p.m.

· Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave, Tuesday, August 10; 4 to 7 p.m.

Vaccinations at these clinics will not be limited to students; any individual aged 12 or older can receive a vaccine. Individuals who wish to receive a vaccine but are not able to attend any of these clinics can find other available clinics at https://www.BaltimoreCountyMD.gov/vaccines.

At present, more than 70 percent of Baltimore County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose.

Comments / 0

NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
100
Followers
49
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Baltimore County, MD
Vaccines
Local
Maryland Vaccines
City
Towson, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Towson, MD
Health
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Towson, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Vaccinations#Vaxxed#School Wellness Centers#Dundalk High School#Https Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members

TOWSON, MD—Rising high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply to serve on the Area Education Advisory Councils of Baltimore County Public Schools, officials announced on Monday. The Board of Education of Baltimore County has education advisory councils in each of the school system’s five geographic and administrative areas – southwest, northwest, central, northeast, and southeast. Board leaders explain … Continue reading "Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members" The post Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville High’s Adam Laye named 2021 Maryland History Teacher of the Year

PARKVILLE, MD—Adam Laye, social studies department chair at Parkville High School, has been named the 2021 Maryland History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. In 2021, parents, students, teachers, and administrators nationwide nominated a record 8,510 teachers for the History … Continue reading "Parkville High’s Adam Laye named 2021 Maryland History Teacher of the Year" The post Parkville High’s Adam Laye named 2021 Maryland History Teacher of the Year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing this week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Loud noise alert! Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct daytime and nighttime testing on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. The tests will take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Loud noises may be heard in some portions of Harford County and Baltimore County. Officials say these operations are not hazardous to residents … Continue reading "BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing this week" The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Library to provide free eye exams, glasses for kids through partnership with Vision to Learn

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Public Library has announced a partnership with Vision to Learn, an organization that provides free eye exams and glasses to kids in low-income communities. Vision to Learn serves children in 13 states and more than 400 cities, from Honolulu to Baltimore. During the month of August, Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will visit eight BCPL branches.  … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library to provide free eye exams, glasses for kids through partnership with Vision to Learn" The post Baltimore County Public Library to provide free eye exams, glasses for kids through partnership with Vision to Learn appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS invites community to contribute to school supply drive for students

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Just as Baltimore County Public Schools is launching its 2021 Back2BCPS campaign, The Education Foundation of BCPS, Inc., is accelerating its efforts to collect new school supplies for students from low-income families. To support the school supply drive, called Tools for Schools, community members can collect or purchase supplies or make a monetary donation. “When students have the supplies … Continue reading "BCPS invites community to contribute to school supply drive for students" The post BCPS invites community to contribute to school supply drive for students appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces new COVID-19 vaccination protocols for state employees [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the Delta variant accounting for nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases in the State of Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday afternoon announced new vaccination protocols for state employees who work in congregate settings. Effective September 1, employees in 48 state facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination, or adhere to strict face covering requirements … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces new COVID-19 vaccination protocols for state employees [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces new COVID-19 vaccination protocols for state employees [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Towson, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools invites students, staff to join in #Back2BCPS campaign

TOWSON, MD—Time to flip through those photo albums! Baltimore County Public Schools is asking all former and current students and staff to share photos of their favorite moments in its schools. From Sunday, August 15 through Sunday, August 29, Team BCPS stakeholders are asked to post the photos on social media using hashtag #Back2BCPS and include messages about their favorite … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools invites students, staff to join in #Back2BCPS campaign" The post Baltimore County Public Schools invites students, staff to join in #Back2BCPS campaign appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Perry Hall, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Community mourns passing of Gladys Friedel, longtime Perry Hall community leader

PERRY HALL, MD—A longtime Perry Hall icon has passed away.  Gladys Friedel, a leader in in the local Girl Scout community for more than fifty years, has died. Back in October, Delegate Joe Boteler and Councilman David Marks recognized Friedel for a half-century of service to the Girl Scouts of America. Friedel served as a mentor to thousands of Girl Scouts … Continue reading "Community mourns passing of Gladys Friedel, longtime Perry Hall community leader" The post Community mourns passing of Gladys Friedel, longtime Perry Hall community leader appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces additional $3.4 million in relief funds for Maryland fishing industry

ANNAPOLIS. MD—Governor Larry Hogan, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, on Wednesday announced an additional $3.4 million in economic relief funds for the state’s commercial seafood industry through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.The funding will support activities previously authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for those who have been affected … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces additional $3.4 million in relief funds for Maryland fishing industry" The post Governor Hogan announces additional $3.4 million in relief funds for Maryland fishing industry appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Parkville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Eagle Scout candidate aims to build memorial garden at Parkville Precinct dedicated to Officer Caprio

PARKVILLE, MD—An Eagle Scout candidate is working on a very special final project. Owen Mrok, with Boy Scout Troop 124, hopes to build a memorial garden dedicated to fallen hero Officer Amy Caprio. “I am creating a memorial garden at the Parkville Police Department in Memory of Fallen Officer Amy Caprio,” says Mrok on the GoFundMe page for the project. … Continue reading "Eagle Scout candidate aims to build memorial garden at Parkville Precinct dedicated to Officer Caprio" The post Eagle Scout candidate aims to build memorial garden at Parkville Precinct dedicated to Officer Caprio appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy