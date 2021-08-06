Cancel
NFL

‘I think we’re ahead of the game’: Kansas City Chiefs cap week with a light Friday

By Herbie Teope
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a break on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs capped off 12 days of training camp, including nine full-team sessions, with a light session Friday. Instead of pads, which were on the previous three days, the Chiefs returned to helmets and shorts, putting in less than two hours of work before taking an off day Saturday.

State
Kansas State
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Demarcus Robinson
Person
Alex Okafor
#Willie Gay#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Durvernay Tardif#Blue Springs High School
