Norfolk, VA

TSA stops third gun in a week at Norfolk International Airport

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials say they stopped a Virginia Beach man from bringing a loaded gun through Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Thursday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA, said the man had a 9-millimeter handgun with seven bullets in it. She said there was a bullet in the gun's chamber.

Officials didn't share his name.

According to Farbstein, that was the third gun detected at ORF security in the last week, and the 12th gun caught there so far this year.

There were 12 guns seized at ORF in the entirety of 2020.

Farbstein said the man will face weapons charges and a federal financial civil penalty for trying to bring a handgun through airport security.

There are ways to legally transport a gun on an airplane. All guns have to be unloaded, locked in a case and sent through checked baggage, and you have to tell airport baggage staff you're checking a gun.

You can find more details about how to safely bring guns on a plane by clicking here.

