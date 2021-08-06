This Grandma-Approved Tomato Recipe Has Our Community in a Tizzy
Stop what you’re doing and eat a tomato immediately. Unless, of course, you are. in the middle of eating a tomato, in which case well done; and while I have you, I hope, in between your tomato sandwiches and BLTs and no-cook sauces, you saved a few of those summer jewels to can for later. Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and you can squirrel away some of that late summer flavor for the dark days of winter with just a little time and know-how.food52.com
Comments / 0