Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Grandma-Approved Tomato Recipe Has Our Community in a Tizzy

By Rebecca Firkser
Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop what you’re doing and eat a tomato immediately. Unless, of course, you are. in the middle of eating a tomato, in which case well done; and while I have you, I hope, in between your tomato sandwiches and BLTs and no-cook sauces, you saved a few of those summer jewels to can for later. Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and you can squirrel away some of that late summer flavor for the dark days of winter with just a little time and know-how.

food52.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Tomatoes#Pasta E Fagioli#Vegetables#Food Drink#Food52 Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescookitonce.com

Perfect Potato Soup

This creamy potato soup is so easy and quick to throw together without the heavy cream. It’s incredibly comforting, super delicious, and perfect for chilly nights. Cosy up with a bowl of this tasty potato soup garnished with cheese, bacon bits, and onions. Ingredients. 2 1/2 lbs baby red potatoes,...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Tuscan Chicken

This Creamy Tuscan Chicken recipe is an easy skillet meal that is great to serve with buttered noodles and cheesy garlic bread! You’ll love the blend of flavors in this restaurant quality recipe. Tuscan Chicken. As far as chicken recipes go, this one is always a major hit, especially with...
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for couscous with apricots, and mozzarella with tomatoes

Ripe fruit and a crisp herby topping for summer salads. First thing in the morning, while the kettle comes to the boil, I turn the fruits that have been slowly ripening on a white dish on the kitchen counter. Each fruit – a peach, an apricot or nectarine – gets a gentle squeeze with the whole hand (never a poke with a thumb – that I witness all too often in the shops) and, more importantly, a deep sniff. When ripe, the scent of the peaches is often reminiscent of roses. Smell rather than touch is often the best way to judge if they are ready to eat.
RecipesBon Appétit

Sweet Potato Grits

Edna Lewis once said, “People should really leave grits alone.” And we won’t argue with the queen, but in this recipe from Kia Damon (featured in Bryant Terry’s book Black Food), roasted sweet potato adds an earthy element and a creamy, custardy texture to grits. Damon suggests eating them with fried catfish, shrimp smothered in bacon gravy, mushrooms simmered in red curry, or “as our ancestors intended, with just a simple pat of butter.”
RecipesBon Appétit

Margherita Pizza Beans

You may already know and love Deb Perelman’s infamous Pizza Beans, which have a jammy, brick-red sauce with a marinara pizza vibe. This recipe gives pizza beans the Margherita treatment, swapping a cooked-down sauce for fresh tomatoes cooked just enough to bring out their full flavor. You can use pristine specimens or damaged goods alike: blistering small tomatoes brings out their sweetness, while simmering large, grated tomatoes is an easy way to remove their tough skins and (flavorless) excess moisture. —Ali Slagle.
RecipesEpicurious

Our 17 Most Popular Recipes of July 2021

Lots of home cooks headed outdoors this month, gathering around the grill (or the campfire) for hot dogs, ribs, grilled chicken, and corn on the cob. But after dinner, Epicurious readers leaned on quick-and-easy desserts made indoors, including our new assembly-only ice cream cake/icebox cake hybrid recipes, a crispy-topped peach cobbler, and super-flexible clafoutis. To drink? Better make it frozen. Scroll down for all of our most popular recipes this past month—they're all winners worth bookmarking for the rest of your summer picnics and barbecues.
Recipespurewow.com

Ricotta Toast Is Trending on TikTok (and These Are 15 of Our Favorite Recipes)

TikTok has given us game-changing food trends like baked feta pasta, ranch pickles and pesto eggs. Next on our to-eat list is ricotta toast. While we’re no stranger to this dish (and we’re betting you aren’t either), creative sweet, savory and vegan iterations are popping up all over our “For You” page and we can’t wait to try them. Here are 15 of our favorite TikTok ricotta toast recipes to whip up at home.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Tomato Peach Burrata Salad Recipe

There's nothing better than a dish filled with colorful, fresh, seasonal vegetables. Oh wait — top that dish with cheese, and it immediately gets an upgrade. This delicious tomato peach burrata salad by Kristen Carli, recipe developer, private practice registered dietitian, and owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness takes those elements to another level. Sweet grape tomatoes paired with juicy peaches and crunchy corn are a perfect match for the rich and creamy texture of a giant ball of burrata. While there's definitely a gourmet feeling to this vibrant salad, the recipe is no nonsense and comes together in just eight minutes.
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...
Recipesnwaonline.com

LOW-CARB RECIPE: Grilled eggplant, tomatoes bring summer home

In this dish, grilled slices of eggplant and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yogurt and showered with fresh mint and cilantro. It's a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the eggplant is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.
Recipeschatelaine.com

23 Recipes To Celebrate Juicy Summer Tomatoes

Garden tomatoes’ short season is here, and the flavours these sunshine-ripened tomatoes have to offer is incomparable to the tomatoes available the rest of the year. Make every fresh summer tomato one to be celebrated, starting with the colourful tarts, tangy salad and other summer tomato recipes below. Tomato peach...
Recipestucson.com

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Tomato Chile Cornbread

Few things make for a better dinner during the warmest days of summer than a refreshing salad. But sometimes those leafy greens need a little extra umph and a carby side dish — like this chile cornbread — always does the trick. Quick breads are the easiest way to take...
RecipesSimply Recipes

12 Mouthwatering Summer Tomato Recipes to Make This Season

Tomatoes of all colors and sizes overflow farmers’ market stands and gardens in the heat of summer. All this abundance begs the question, what to make with this juicy, ripe fruit?. The options are endless, but I’m drawn to simple and fresh dishes where tomatoes are the star. In an...
RecipesBoston Herald

Dive into fresh, ripe tomatoes with these recipes

Summer’s here, and the tomatoes are ripe. If I could, I’d fill a swimming pool with tomatoes and dive in. Admit it: The more you think about it, the more that sounds like a good idea. Because tomatoes are approaching the peak of their tomato-ness right now, I decided to...
RecipesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Local tomatoes are in season; celebrate with these 3 recipes

I have a precise memory of my grandmother bending to her tomatoes on a late summer afternoon in her New Jersey garden, of how gently she set each one in the basket at her feet like a precious egg. Some were sun split, others furrowed and tinged with green. Through...
RecipesTelegraph

Vegan tofu mushroom and tomato quiche recipe

This is made without eggs or dairy products and the delicious vegetable and tofu filling is encased in crisp filo pastry. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Cook the leeks and garlic for about 10 minutes until tender and golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.
RecipesGreatist

9 Party-Approved Popcorn Recipes That Aren’t Just Buckets of Butter

Movie nights are inevitable during winter. Whether you live somewhere cold and refuse to leave the house when it’s below 30°F (-1°C) (wise decision) or just live for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas movies, you and your couch are about to get some extra quality time. All the more reason for a movie snack upgrade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy