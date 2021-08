Friday, August 13, 2021

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Event by The Ligero Leaf, LLC Held at: The Ligero Leaf, LLC Duration: 3 hr Public Event Join us Friday August 13th from 6-9 pm for a CALDWELL Cigar Co. event. Rep Jonathan Brannon will be on hand with cigar deals!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .