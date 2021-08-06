Cancel
Soccer

Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia sidelined as Livingston take on Aberdeen

 5 days ago
Jack McMillan fractured his kneecap (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Livingston have lost Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia to knee injuries for around eight weeks ahead of the cinch Premiership contest with Aberdeen.

Jackson Longridge returns from injury, Josh Mullin is building up his fitness, while Andrew Shinnie has had a slight setback and will miss out again.

Long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remains on the sidelines while manager David Martindale is trying to ease Adam Lewis, Cristian Montano and Tom Parkes into action after pre-season fitness issues.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will rotate his squad following their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie away at Breidablik in Iceland on Thursday night.

Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson and forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas – a summer signing from Livingston were all replaced at half-time, with Declan Gallagher, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan all sent on as the Dons battled to a 3-2 win.

Teenage defender Calvin Ramsay also came off during the second half, but Glass confirmed the move was precautionary, with the 18-year-old having set up the first two goals.

