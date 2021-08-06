Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhQnh_0bK4OS1L00
Cristian Romero has signed for Tottenham on a five-year deal (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Archive)

Tottenham have signed Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta on a six-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who helped his country win the Copa America this summer, becomes the club’s second most expensive player after joining in a deal worth up to €55million (£46.7m).

Romero arrived in the country on Thursday to complete his medical and will not have to isolate due to coronavirus restrictions because he is vaccinated, providing he returns a negative test on Saturday.

His signing represents a big coup for Tottenham, who have long been after a marquee arrival to bolster their defence.

Romero definitely fits that bill, having excelled for Argentina on their way to Copa America glory, with reports suggesting international team-mate Lionel Messi was frustrated that Barcelona could not afford to bring him to Spain prior to his exit being announced on Thursday.

He also won Serie A defender of the year for his performances for Atalanta last season.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici was crucial to the move, having brought him to Juventus in 2019, though Romero did not end up playing for the Turin club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31b3gf_0bK4OS1L00
Cristian Romero (right) in action against Liverpool (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Archive)

Arriving in Italy when he joined Genoa in 2018, Juve signed him a year later and immediately loaned him back to his former club.

After continuing to impress for Genoa, Juve sent him to Atalanta on loan in the summer of 2020, with the option to buy for €16million (£13.8million). That represented good business for the Bergamo club, who have made a substantial profit.

He follows Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini to north London, with the goalkeeper joining on a season-long loan with the option to buy last month.

Spurs have also added highly-rated Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to their ranks in a cash-plus-player deal that saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Pierluigi Gollini
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atalanta#Tottenham#Juventus#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tottenham handed a major boost in their pursuit of Cristian Romero this summer with Atalanta 'eyeing up move for Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai'... who would 'replace the in-demand centre back' at the club

Tottenham have been handed a boost in their chase of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to reports. Centre back Romero, who is owned by Juventus but spent last season on loan at their Serie A rivals, has caught the eye and Spurs are hopeful of snapping him up. And their...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'ready to hijack Tottenham's £42m pursuit of Cristian Romero and out-bid Premier League side' with Atalanta expecting a formal offer 'over the next couple of days'

Barcelona are ready to muscle their way into the picture for Tottenham target and Atalanta centre back Cristian Romero, according to reports. Tottenham's new technical director Fabio Paratici is looking to reshape the squad, with talks continuing over a potential £42m deal for Atalanta's 23-year-old - which they now hope to get over the line following the departure of Toby Alderweireld.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

A quick but calm presence at the back that can fix Tottenham's 'Spursy' tagline... what can Nuno Espirito Santo's side expect from incoming Atalanta defender Cristian Romero ahead of £46.9m transfer?

Tottenham have endured a chaotic summer. A struggle to find Jose Mourinho's long-term successor as manager, doubts over Harry Kane's future and protests towards owner Daniel Levy has made things toxic in north London. But pre-season matters are looking up for Spurs, who now have Nuno Espirito Santo as their...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Cristian Romero reveals his Atalanta team-mate and 'great friend' Pierluigi Gollini helped to convince him to join Tottenham... and Giovani Lo Celso also offered advice while the pair were at the Copa America

New Tottenham centre back Cristian Romero has credited former Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini and compatriot Giovani Lo Celso with helping convince him to sign for the club. The Argentinian has arrived in north London on a season-long loan, with the Premier League club possessing an option to buy which would...
SoccerFanSided

Miralem Pjanic set to go on loan with Juventus

Miralem Pjanic was an unused substitute in Barcelona’s match against Juventus. Miralem Pjanic did not feature in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper match. He and the club had been working on an exit and it finally appears on the verge of happening. According to Sport, the...
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The annual curtain-raiser for the season takes place today as Barça face Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the 2021 Joan Gamper Trophy, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s game:. Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs signing Romero explains decision to Atalanta fans

Cristian Romero has posted an open letter to Atalanta fans after agreeing to join Tottenham. Romero was completing the move to London on Thursday night. “I want to thank Atalanta and assure you that you have one more fan cheering you on from London," Romero told Sky Italia. “Tottenham wanted...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Hakim Ziyech Remains Priority Target for AC Milan

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is still top of AC Milan's attacking targets ahead of the new campaign, according to reports. After making a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, the 28-year-old struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Raiola offers Inter Milan defender De Vrij to Leicester

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij has been offered to Leicester City. De Vrij's agent Mino Raiola is seeking a new club for the Holland international and he favours a move to England this month. The Daily Star says Raiola has made contact with Leicester, knowing they need to find...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 A.C Milan in Preseason Match 2021

Real Madrid and AC. Milan draw goalless in the last preseason match before the start of their respective leagues. Real Madrid change. Isco comes out, Víctor Chust comes in. Milan changes. Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez and Alexis Saelemaekers come off the bench. In Daniel Maldini, Samu Castillejo, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Tommaso Pobega.
FIFACBS Sports

Lionel Messi officially signs with PSG: 'Everything about the club matches my football ambitions'

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the sensational free-agent signing of Lionel Messi after his Barcelona exit on a deal through 2023, the Ligue 1 giants confirmed Tuesday. The 34-year-old arrives at Parc des Princes on a two-year contract with an option for one more after a glittering career with Barca which has seen him win four UEFA Champions League, 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cup titles as part of a total haul of 34 trophies.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jose Mourinho’s Roma prepares 32m euros offer for Arsenal target

Tammy Abraham is heading out of Chelsea as the Blues close in on signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The Englishman has struggled to play under Thomas Tuchel, but Mikel Arteta likes him. The Spanish manager has watched as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to score goals since the start of...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid offer Luka Jovic to Roma

Real Madrid have offered Luka Jovic to Roma. Knowing Roma are in the process of selling centre-forward Edin Dzeko to Inter Milan, Real have made contact about taking Jovic as a replacement. Dzeko is in advanced talks to sign for Serie A champions Inter as they sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy