Politics

Andrew Cuomo Has Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him By Former Assistant

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 165-page report detailing accusations against Gov. Cuomo was released on Tuesday.

iHeartRadio

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

Politics
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Alec Baldwin’s Andrew Cuomo Defense Is Further Proof That He’s a Real-Life Boss Baby

Why is Alec Baldwin so upset that Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post after an investigation found that the now-former New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women?. New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a months-long investigation on Tuesday, which concluded that Cuomo had violated federal and state laws by repeatedly sexually harassing colleagues. In addition to unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments, James said, the investigation found that “the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate” against at least one former employee who had come forward to accuse him.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor

The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, based on two sources, that "Chris Cuomo has regularly spoken with Governor Cuomo by telephone over the past week and advised his brother to resign...The anchor concluded last week that his brother could not survive the political maelstrom, as the governor’s longtime allies abandoned him and support in the Democratic establishment dwindled." As Grynbaum notes, CNN barred Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but he's allowed to speak directly to him. "That distinction is unlikely to placate critics who say CNN erred in allowing Chris Cuomo to keep broadcasting his 9 p.m. news and commentary program while his brother became the focus of a harassment scandal," says Grynbaum. "It was a difficult situation for the network and its president, Jeff Zucker, who had criticized Fox News when its prime-time hosts were enmeshed in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration and campaign. Cuomo Prime Time also helped burnish Andrew Cuomo’s national reputation last year. The governor repeatedly appeared on the program to discuss his response to the nascent pandemic, and his intimate, lengthy on-air conversations with Chris Cuomo, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus, riveted viewers."
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Kathy Hochul will take over as New York governor

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign in two weeks following the state attorney general's investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...
Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon Suggests Gov. Cuomo ‘Should Be More Concerned’ About Family’s ‘Legacy’ Than Staying in Office

CNN’s Don Lemon floated the possibility that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better off resigning in light of the sexual harassment allegations lain out against him. On Friday night, Lemon spoke with Errol Louis about Cuomo’s political prospects after the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lemon brought up a Quinnipiac poll that found that most New York state voters believe Cuomo should resign.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo just did the least Andrew Cuomo thing in the most Andrew Cuomo way

CNN — To any neutral observer, the writing was on the wall: Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The governor of New York faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment by current and former state employees, verified by an investigation by the state’s attorney general. Many of his allies – and senior staff – had abandoned him. The state assembly was moving toward opening an impeachment inquiry.
Politicscbslocal.com

Accusers React To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

According to the state Attorney General's report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Now, months after the first accusations were made public, some of the women are reacting to Cuomo's resignation; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
PoliticsIn Style

Who Is Kathy Hochul, Andrew Cuomo's Successor?

What to know about the lieutenant governor who will be the first female governor of New York. Now that New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in a blaze of BS, the state will get a woman governor for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. If you've never heard of this groundbreaker before, that's no surprise — Cuomo rarely ever mentioned her. But inside political circles, according to The New York Times, she's known as a well-liked and competent politician. (Funny how it's always women who are described this way.)
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NBC: Andrew Cuomo resignation could 'squash' positive Biden headlines about Senate infrastructure bill passing

NBC reported Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., announcing his resignation could "squash" good news for President Joe Biden and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. "What is so notable… is the Governor of New York choosing this particular day, and even this hour, to make this announcement," Kelly O'Donnell said immediately after Gov. Cuomo announced he would step down in two weeks amid accusations of sexual harassment.

