Famous first success for Celerity – at the 106th attempt

 5 days ago
A general view of the grandstand and facilities at Haydock Park (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Celerity produced a 33-1 shock at Haydock on Friday evening – to win her first race at the 106th attempt.

Trained by Lisa Williamson and ridden by Erika Parkinson, the seven-year-old – who had her first run at Dundalk over five furlongs in April 2016 – never saw another rival as she made all in the Bet At racingtv.com Fillies’ Handicap.

Her winless run had eclipsed the record set by Quixall Crossett, who went 103 starts without winning.

The daughter of Casamento has knocked on the door previously, finishing second seven times, and she had been third last time out at Thirsk.

Taporley-based Williamson told Racing TV: “I’m completely overwhelmed, it’s fantastic. You can never ever give up hope, can you?

“She’s an absolute legend and she’s actually been running really well of late. She seems to have hit a bit of form and everything has fallen into place today.

“It was a fantastic ride by Erika. I honestly didn’t think the extra furlong would work but it has, it’s just a dream come true and I’m so pleased for the owner Rick Heath (Heath House Racing).

“I’m very blessed with a lot of my owners who are in it for the love of the horse, Rick is a local guy and we like to support the local tracks and have fun along the way. It’s not always about about winning, it’s about enjoying your horses and she has a home for life, but they’re always trying their best.

“We’ve never doubted her enthusiasm for the game. She’s got a little bit of a mind of her own and she doesn’t like being hit behind the saddle.

“As you can see she takes her races extremely well – she looks amazing – and we actually gave her a proper break for the first time. She came to my house in Wales and she wintered out and she’s come back I think a better horse.

“I think it’s what she needed.”

Parkinson said: “Once we were clear I thought we just had to keep her there. She likes to go from the front and when horses come to her she really pushes on and she really did that today.”

