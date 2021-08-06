Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key West, FL

SPORTS & MENTAL HEALTH: FIRST KHALIL, NOW SIMONE

By Contributed
keysweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith anxiety, mental anguish and stress being the bywords for the Tokyo Olympics, and particularly Simone Biles, I was curious how far down the age levels the malady went. So I talked to the coach who has had unbridled Key West success: Ralph Henriquez Jr. In the mid-1990s, his Key West High School baseball teams won 44 straight games over two seasons and were ranked No. 1 in the country. Any problems with stress among his prep players? “Absolutely not,” said the coach, although he admits, “It’s a different world today. But back when we were winning those games and were No. 1, our kids loved it. They came to play baseball.”

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Key West, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khalil Greene
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Baseball#Mental Disorder#Sports Mental Health#Key West High School#Clemson University#The San Diego Padres#The St Louis Cardinals#The Texas Rangers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy