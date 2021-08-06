SPORTS & MENTAL HEALTH: FIRST KHALIL, NOW SIMONE

With anxiety, mental anguish and stress being the bywords for the Tokyo Olympics, and particularly Simone Biles, I was curious how far down the age levels the malady went. So I talked to the coach who has had unbridled Key West success: Ralph Henriquez Jr. In the mid-1990s, his Key West High School baseball teams won 44 straight games over two seasons and were ranked No. 1 in the country. Any problems with stress among his prep players? “Absolutely not,” said the coach, although he admits, “It’s a different world today. But back when we were winning those games and were No. 1, our kids loved it. They came to play baseball.”