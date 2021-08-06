University Of Delaware Issues Indoor Mask Mandate For All Students, Staff Effective Immediately

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware is the latest university in the tri-state area to issue an indoor mask mandate. The college said Friday in a press release that all students and staff will be required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status effective immediately.

The university also said beginning Aug. 15, unvaccinated students and staff must get tested weekly.

Masks will be required inside all common spaces and campus buildings, such as classrooms, residence halls, and offices, with some exceptions, the college said.

Students and staff can remove their masks to eat and drink, and masks will not be required inside a student’s individual residence hall room or floor community. Outdoors, the university said everyone should be wearing a mask or physical distance of at least 3 feet, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The best way to help end the pandemic is to ensure all faculty, staff, and students are fully vaccinated; those who have not yet gotten vaccinated are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Please be sure to review the current vaccination guidelines for faculty, staff, and students who will be on campus,” the university said in the announcement.

The college said it will soon provide information regarding attending athletic events.

The University of Pennsylvania also said Friday all students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors , while New Jersey announced an indoor mask mandate for K-12 grades .

Meanwhile, the Community College of Philadelphia announced a vaccination requirement on Friday. The community college said all faculty and staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 in order to return to campus. If students aren’t vaccinated by that date, they’ll have to be tested regularly. But they have to get both doses by Jan. 18, 2022, or they’ll be required to take classes online.