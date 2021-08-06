High heat builds across New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At the noon hour, we’re already seeing high heat across the state. Some cities east of the Sandias are 90 degrees plus! So, it’s going to be a hot weekend where dry air wins out for most of the state. High temperatures will continue climbing through the weekend as mid to upper 90s will be common in Albuquerque. Triple-digit heat looks likely in the forecast for cities south. Our temperatures will end up around 5-10 degrees above average into early next week.