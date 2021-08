ScHoolboy Q previewed a batch of unreleased music during his latest Twitch stream, giving fans hope that the followup to CrasH Talk is finally on its way. One of the cuts featured a lengthy piano intro before the TDE artist hopped on to deliver a series of hard-hitting bars, another featured Rico Nasty and one was produced by frequent collaborator The Alchemist. Q didn’t share any additional information about the tracks, leaving listeners to wonder when a new record will finally show up.