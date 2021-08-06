Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming wins Olympic gold, Magdalena Eriksson and Jonna Andersson take home silver

By André Carlisle
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 Olympic Women’s Football tournament in Tokyo reached a dramatic conclusion earlier today with favorites Sweden facing underdogs Canada for the gold medal. Though the Canadians have a good young squad, betting money favored Sweden, who looked the best team all tournament. However, this is football, which by very definition is chaotic and unpredictable, particularly in a winner-take-all match.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Christine Sinclair
Person
Caroline Seger
Person
Jonna Andersson
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
Person
Julia Grosso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadians#Uswnt#Americans#Canwnt#Gold For Canada#Magdaericsson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccertmj4.com

Fleming leads Canada to Olympic gold over Sweden

After back-to-back bronze medal finishes at Rio 2016 and London 2012, Canada has finally claimed Olympic gold. For the first time in Olympic women's soccer history, the gold medal match went to penalties. And once the dust settled, Canada earned the top step on the podium by winning the shootout 3-2 after 120 minutes couldn't separate the sides.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

United States dumped out of Tokyo 2020 after Jessie Fleming penalty sends Canada into gold medal match

Jessie Fleming struck to eliminate the United States at Tokyo 2020 and guide Canada into the gold medal match.After Tierna Davidson conceded a penalty with 17 minutes remaining, the Chelsea star calmly converted from the spot, despite substitute goalkeeper Adrianna Franch going the right way.The USWNT rallied late and Carli Lloyd’s header struck the bar as Canada weathered a late storm.And with four minutes of added time Team USA packed the penalty area at a corner, but could not carve out one final chance with Canada holding on for the upset.It ends a disappointing tournament for the United States,...
SoccerPosted by
SELF

Why Canada's Gold-Medal Run Just Might Be What Women's Soccer Needs

On Friday, the Canadian women’s national soccer team battled Sweden through 120 minutes of play and six nail-biting rounds of penalty kicks to win their first Olympic gold medal with a score of 3-2. It’s been a long time coming. After winning back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016—and enduring a surprising loss to the United States in the London semifinals—the sport’s lowest-key superpower finally has some championship hardware.
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Top female soccer player forced to strip during matches

Tabitha Chawinga is the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team. She is speaking out about past violations of her privacy, including being forced to strip in public to verify her gender. Critics of antitransgender laws are concerned that any form of gender policing could lead...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.

Comments / 4

Community Policy