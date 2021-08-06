Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming wins Olympic gold, Magdalena Eriksson and Jonna Andersson take home silver
The 2020 Olympic Women’s Football tournament in Tokyo reached a dramatic conclusion earlier today with favorites Sweden facing underdogs Canada for the gold medal. Though the Canadians have a good young squad, betting money favored Sweden, who looked the best team all tournament. However, this is football, which by very definition is chaotic and unpredictable, particularly in a winner-take-all match.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
