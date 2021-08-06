Cancel
Public Health

How to help slow the spread of the Delta variant

By David Caraccio
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant now makes up more than 93% of all new COVID-19 cases as it continues to spread across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist for Cleveland Clinic, talked about actions to take to help stop the highly contagious...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offered by the vaccine. But new research out of the U.K. has shined more light on how likely it is that someone who's fully vaccinated will catch the Delta variant, offering some good news as cases continue to mount.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC: Fourth Case of Melioidosis Found in United States

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of the rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the latest case in Georgia is...
Public Healthgoldrushcam.com

Responding to New CDC Guidelines, California Department of Public Health Recommends Masking for Public Indoor Settings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant

With more than 90% of the state’s population in areas with substantial or high transmission, the California Department of Public Health recommends universal masking in indoor public settings. July 29, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and new CDC guidance calling for...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

The Delta Variant & the Vaccinated: One Expert’s Take on the Data

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- News that the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 can be picked up and spread by vaccinated folks has sparked confusion and concern, and an infectious disease expert wants to clarify. These worries follow a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ScienceHISTORY.com

How a Vaccine Slowed the Spread of Chicken Pox

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus that leads to itchy skin eruptions, which are sometimes compared to a “dew drop on a rose petal.”. Until the development of a chickenpox vaccine in the late 20th century, the disease was a common childhood illness that could...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID Antibodies Stable 7 Months After Infection: Study

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Antibody levels remain stable or even rise seven months after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, European researchers report. The study from Spain also found that preexisting antibodies against coronaviruses that cause the common cold may also protect against COVID-19. Researchers analyzed blood samples...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

4th Case of Tropical Bacterial Illness Found in United States: CDC

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of a rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease called melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the...
Yuma County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Health director talks virus uptick, delta variant, vaccine

With positive case numbers on the rise again, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors reinstated regular COVID-19 updates from Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District. “This used to be our beginning item every meeting. Then we stopped because of everybody’s assumption that we were done with...
Public Healthfox5atlanta.com

Melioidosis: CDC says 4 infected, 2 dead in US from rare tropical disease

NEW YORK - U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Public HealthTurnto10.com

McKee orders health care workers in Rhode Island to get vaccinated

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that all health care workers in state licensed facilities will be required to get vaccinated by October 1. The announcement came at the state’s COVID-19 briefing and it exempts those with medical conditions, the governor said. "We’re going to mandate that because...
PharmaceuticalsMySanAntonio

Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant

We all watched the news: a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in India in October 2020, sparking a devastating second wave with more than 400,000 daily infections. This mutation called B.1.617.2 , better known as the Delta variant , has brought new waves of the pandemic in different parts of the world.

