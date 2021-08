As Culture Crusaders, we’re really big fans of trying new things and exploring your hometown as much as possible. But sometimes, you just want to have a solid list of go-to spots and regular orders so you don’t have to deal with decision fatigue every time you step out of the house. That’s why we not only have our favorite watering hole serving some of the best beverages in town, but we also have the drinks we keep returning back to on any given night (or day).