The Minte, a Chicago startup that brings hotel-style cleanings to apartment buildings, is getting acquired by an Austin startup. Spruce, an on-demand housekeeping and services startup, announced Wednesday that it's buying The Minte in a deal that will bring its services to the Chicago market for the first time. Spruce, which raised $8 million last November, has expanded quickly in recent months. It's now in 14 cities, including 10 new markets since February 2020.