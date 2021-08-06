Cancel
Watch the Opening Sequence For Blade Runner: Black Lotus

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Opening Sequence For Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The dystopian world of Blade Runner has always been thrilling to watch thanks to its unique vision of the future. And the franchise’s upcoming anime spinoff also includes plenty of glamor shots of the noir-inspired backdrops that fans have come to love. Ahead of the show’s debut this fall, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have released the opening sequence for Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Check it out for yourself below.

