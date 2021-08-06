Watch the Opening Sequence For Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Written by Mike Johnson | Art by Andres Guinaldo | Published by Titan Comics. Last issue was one of those issues that really raise the ante. You get the ones with all the drama, the ones with all the world building, the ones with all the fighting, but ones that raise the ante really move things forward. Things have been edging towards a confrontation between Ash and her Replicant nemesis Yotun, but in a way that seemed like your typical face off. Sure, there were a few details that needed explaining, such as the biggie, how could Yotun still be alive twelve years after first encountering Ash, but these things usually tie up quite conventionally. Things went off road at the end, when we discover that not only can Yotun seemingly bring back retired Replicants from the dead, he can also create new ones. Like a new Ash. That’s how you build up anticipation for the next issue.