Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

POTUSCNBC

Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House during Capitol siege, video shows

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol riot cop who was ‘electrocuted’ by mob dismissed as ‘crisis actor’ by recent Tucker Carlson guest

The Select Commitee Hearing investigating the U.S. Capitol riots started its deliberations with heart-wrenching testimony from Capitol police officer Michael Fanone, who was working as a plain-clothes officer the day of the insurrection. In Fanone’s striking statement, he recalled being “swarmed by a violent mob,” “dragged,” and “beaten unconscious” by rioters on Jan. 6. “At one point I came face to face with an attacker who repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some in the crowd ‘Get his gun and kill him with his own gun.’ I was aware enough to...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

USBP: A cartel and gang member arrested crossing border

The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector announced that two men were recently arrested trying to cross the border including a cartel member and a gang member. Border Patrol stated Mario Alberto Ortiz-Ramirez and Adrian Galvan-Pacheco were arrested on Saturday, July 17. Galvan-Pacheco is a 22-year-old Mexican citizen. Authorities state...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jailed Capitol rioter who branded January 6 'best day ever' is branded 'big talker' by judge as he's sentenced to time served

A January 6 rioter who described the storming of the US Capitol the 'best day ever' was branded a 'big talker' by a judge as he was sentenced to time served. Karl Dresch, 41, is set to be freed Wednesday or Thursday after admitting to a misdemeanor, and has also agreed to be interviewed by investigators about the riot on being released as part of his plea deal. He has been behind bars since his arrest in January.

