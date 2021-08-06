Cancel
Construction Industry Public Contracting Advisory Council bill awaits governor’s signature

By Mark Buckshon
newyorkconstructionreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenges faced by construction contractors and subcontractors when dealing with New York State’s complicated public contracting processes are one step closer to being resolved, as the Construction Industry Public Contracting Advisory Council bill (S.4323-C/A.6232-C) awaits Gov. Cuomo’s final review. The New York Electrical Contractors Association (NYECA), which represents 190 electrical...

