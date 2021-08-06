Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,666 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Aug. 6, a total of 1,138,600 (+1,666) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,425 (+107) hospitalizations and 8,521 (+5) ICU admissions. A total of 5,825,284 people — or 49.8% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,135 from the previous day.