Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,666 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths

By Joe Clark
WOWK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Aug. 6, a total of 1,138,600 (+1,666) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,425 (+107) hospitalizations and 8,521 (+5) ICU admissions. A total of 5,825,284 people — or 49.8% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,135 from the previous day.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Wcmh#Odh#Ohioans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Chris Cuomo's ratings among female viewers take a nosedive

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo 's viewership among women experienced a sharp decline last week in the wake of a New York State Attorney General's report that found his brother, the outgoing governor of New York, sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo hosts CNN's 8 p.m. hour, which averaged 453,000...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy