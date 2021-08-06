Kimbrel returns to Wrigley for 1st time with White Sox

Kimbrel was traded from the Cubs to the White Sox in exchange for Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer on Friday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel will head south along the Red Line in one of the biggest deals of the deadline. The landing spot is one of the few that could potentially hurt Kimbrel's fantasy value, as it's unclear whether it will be him or Liam Hendriks who receives most of the save chances for the White Sox. Kimbrel owns an incredible 0.49 ERA and 46.7 percent strikeout rate this season, both of which beat Hendriks' 2.58 ERA and 41.0 percent strikeout rate, but Hendriks was dominant in each of the previous two seasons while Kimbrel had easily the worst two years of his 12-year career. The initial plan is to have the two split the ninth inning, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.