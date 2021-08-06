Cancel
Kimbrel returns to Wrigley for 1st time with White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Forty-two times from 2019-21, Craig Kimbrel jogged out to the Wrigley Field mound from the bullpen as Guns N’ Roses' “Sweet Child O’ Mine" blared in the background. Cubs manager David Ross hopes he can stop the music this weekend. “Hopefully he's not running out there,” said Ross, smiling, of...

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Craig Kimbrel
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Going To White Sox, Adding To Elite Bullpen

The Chicago White Sox have an elite bullpen — and that was before acquiring Craig Kimbrel. The White Sox will add Kimbrel to an already loaded ‘pen after agreeing to a deal with the crosstown Cubs ahead of Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami was the first to report Kimbrel was on the move.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Leury Garcia scratched on Sunday, Tim Anderson to start against Cubs

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Garcia has been removed from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs and will be replaced by Tim Anderson. Anderson will start at shortstop and bat first versus right-hander Zach Davies and Chicago. Anderson is batting...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Moves to crosstown rivals

Kimbrel was traded from the Cubs to the White Sox in exchange for Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer on Friday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel will head south along the Red Line in one of the biggest deals of the deadline. The landing spot is one of the few that could potentially hurt Kimbrel's fantasy value, as it's unclear whether it will be him or Liam Hendriks who receives most of the save chances for the White Sox. Kimbrel owns an incredible 0.49 ERA and 46.7 percent strikeout rate this season, both of which beat Hendriks' 2.58 ERA and 41.0 percent strikeout rate, but Hendriks was dominant in each of the previous two seasons while Kimbrel had easily the worst two years of his 12-year career. The initial plan is to have the two split the ninth inning, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
MLBRealGM

White Sox Acquire Craig Kimbrel From Cubs

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, the team announced Friday. In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer.
MLBABC News

Chicago White Sox agree to trade with Chicago Cubs for closer Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, the team announced Friday. In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer. The White Sox, who lead the AL Central, were looking for bullpen...
MLBdarnews.com

White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday, a move that should give the AL Central leaders a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push. The White Sox already had one of baseball's best closers in All-Star Liam Hendriks. Now the South...
MLBYardbarker

Craig Kimbrel trade gives White Sox arguably best bullpen in baseball

The Chicago White Sox already have one of the best closers in baseball in right-hander Liam Hendriks, but that did not stop them from making a massive bullpen splash at Friday’s trade deadline. The White Sox have acquired Craig Kimbrel in a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple...
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox Rumors: Craig Kimbrel is a last minute target

The Chicago White Sox would be really smart to add another reliever if they can get a good one at the right price. Well, Craig Kimbrel of the Chicago Cubs is someone that is out there right now. The Cubs believe they can get a lot for him but if the White Sox can snag him in a fair deal, they should consider it. He would come to this bullpen and bolster it to World Series level good (if it isn’t already).
MLBWIFR

Cubs continue fire sale, send Baez to Mets, Kimbrel to White Sox

(WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs continue to wheel and deal before Friday’s trade deadline, sending Javier Baez to the New York Mets and Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs traded one of the top relief pitchers in the game to an already loaded bullpen on the South Side. Kimbrel, 33, is 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 0.71 WHIP in 39 appearances this season. In return, the Cubs get 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

With Kimbrel, Hendriks, White Sox Won't Have ‘Closer Controversy'

No 'closer controversy' for Sox with Kimbrel, Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks is one of baseball's best closers. So is Craig Kimbrel. For the Chicago White Sox, who traded for Kimbrel on Friday, making a trade-deadline splash to go along with their high-priced offseason signing of Hendriks at the back end of their bullpen, the answer seems to be that whoever it is, it'll go well.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Kaplan: Cubs, White Sox discussing Kimbrel trade

Four years and a few weeks after the Cubs and White Sox struck a blockbuster deal before the MLB trade deadline, could the crosstown rivals make another big move?. According to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, the Cubs and Sox are continuing to discuss a potential trade for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

With Kimbrel, White Sox boast World Series caliber bullpen

It's October. The Chicago White Sox are playing one of the most important games in franchise history. And because it's playoff baseball in the 2020s, no matter how good the starting rotation is — and it's really, really good — Tony La Russa pulls the plug on his starter after four high-stress innings.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth,...
MLBLancaster Online

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson homers to right field. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada walks. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Not starting Sunday

Goodwin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Goodwin is 6-for-21 with three homers, five walks, four RBI and six runs over his past seven games and will take a seat Sunday. Adam Engel will start in center field in his place against righty Zach Davies.

