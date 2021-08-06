PUBG's New Name Raises More Questions Than Answers
The "PUBG" franchise is going through a bit of a rebranding phase, and an effort to unify all of the titles within the game's universe has led to the series' acronym taking a more prominent spot in individual titles. While that may seem harmless enough, it does mean that the franchise's flagship game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," is now technically called "PUBG: Battlegrounds" — and fans are both amused and annoyed by that fact.www.svg.com
