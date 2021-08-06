BBB: College students should study up on the scams awaiting them
College preparedness is in full swing this time of year. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that numerous scammers are out there “rushing” students, hoping to recruit them into the ranks of the victimized. Crooks aren’t as picky as fraternities and sororities about who they choose, either. If you’ve got a pulse, they’ll happily welcome you into their group of those who have had their money and/or their ID ripped off. BBB has identified several active scams that college students should avoid.www.hutchnews.com
