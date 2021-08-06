BBB: College students should study up on the scams awaiting them

Real talk: I have yet to meet a single person who enjoys paying full price for something, especially us college students!. As a college student, food is one of the best and most common ways to gather, make memories, and spend time with the people you love the most. But it can be expensive at times. So if I can save money on food, I do it. There are so many ways now to get discounts and even free food by simply downloading an app. Here are some restaurants with insane rewards apps and one other app to get amazing discounts and free food. Enjoy!