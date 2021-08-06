Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

The Lucrative Business of Stoking Vaccine Skepticism

By Aaron Mak
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the reason that misinformation about vaccines is so intractable is that it can be very lucrative. For years anti-vaccine figures have made money publishing books and giving speeches, and only in the past couple of years have major sites like YouTube started preventing anti-vaxxers from directly earning revenue from advertising. During the pandemic, as the coronavirus created new markets for health hoaxes, conspiracy theorists have been able to make money online by using the misinformation that they publicize on major sites like Facebook to sell supplements and books to followers via e-commerce shops. Now, vaccine skeptics with large followings are turning to crowdfunding platforms—both the relatively obscure GiveSendGo and the decidedly mainstream GoFundMe—to monetize their activities, often to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

