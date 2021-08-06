Cancel
LGBTQ Family Featured in Grocery Store Advertisement Forced to Leave Russia Due to Hate

By Yana Pashaeva
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, Alina and her girlfriend, Ksyusha ,wanted to show that, like any other family, they have favorite dishes and cooking habits. Joined by Alina’s mom and sister, they appeared in an advertisement for Russian grocery store chain VkusVill (translates like TasteVille). They expected people to see them as family members who love one another, practice veganism, and support fair trade, but instead, their sexuality became the main focus. The public reaction was so intense that this week the heroes of the advertisement shared that they were forced to flee to Spain.

