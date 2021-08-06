Cancel
Celebrities, I Beg You, Stop Bragging About Your Stinky Butts

By Allegra Frank
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen: I get it. Bathing can be inconvenient: You gotta get yourself all wet, which isn’t fun, and if you’re long and spindly with furry, kinky-haired ancestors like me, every part of the cleansing process can feel endless. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love a good,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bragging#Beg#Armchair Expert#Vanity Fair#Twitter
Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
Lifestylethecut.com

I Am Begging the Celebs to Please Bathe

This blog is for Jake Gyllenhaal, an extremely handsome man who recently told Vanity Fair that he finds “bathing to be less necessary, at times.” And what times would those be, Jacob? Hmm? Here’s the full quote, for context:. VF: Is there anything revelatory about your shower ritual?. JG: I...
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

Kristen Bell explains why she doesn’t regularly bathe her kids

Kristen Bell is finally addressing the reason why she and husband Dax Shepard only bathe their daughters when they smell. “It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink. That tells you when they need to bathe,” the “Frozen star, 41, said of Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, during an interview with “Daily Blast Live” Monday.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coco Austin Reveals She Only Showers When She Is "Feeling Icky"

As she continues to defend her right to breastfeed her five-year-old daughter, Coco Austin has made another revelation that captured attenion. There has been a strange influx of celebrities lately sharing their bathing habits—or lack thereof—and Austin adds her name to the list of famous figures who have decided to tell the world that they don't shower daily if it isn't necessary.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson defends showering routine

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson insists there is "nothing weird" about showering three times a day, after a fan questioned his daily routine. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson insists there is "nothing weird" about showering three times a day. The 49-year-old actor recently shared his daily routine, which includes a cold shower...
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Are There Any Celebrities Who Bathe a Normal Amount?

Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they’re not exactly big on bathing, noting that they shower infrequently and only wash their children when “you can see the dirt on them.” Apparently that was all it took for other potentially smelly celebs to feel comfortable disclosing that they too are not big fans of showers and baths. Kristen Bell admitted she “waits for the stink” before bathing her and Dax Shepard’s daughters, while Jake Gyllenhaal recently told Vanity Fair that “more and more, I find bathing to be less necessary.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

How often should you really shower? Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell spark washing debate

Daily showers are not the done thing in the luxury hills of Hollywood, according to some recent revelations. The internet was left in a state of shock last week when Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds bathing to be “less necessary at times”. It came after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they only bathe their children when they see dirt. And Kristen Bell has admitted she is a “big fan of waiting for the stink” before washing.
Johnson City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Worry, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Showers Three Times a Day

Finally, a celeb who’s not afraid of the soap. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson assured a fan over the weekend that he bathes himself very regularly after several stars gave a little too much information about their personal hygiene. Thankfully, Johnson’s fans can rest easy knowing the Jungle Cruise star showers a whopping three times a day. “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” he wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan who wondered if he shared the same habits as his peers. The star added that he showers once in the morning, again after working out, and once more after coming home from work while singing “off-key.” Power couples Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell admitted to not bathing their kids every day, with Bell saying she “waits for the stink” before bathing her two daughters. Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds bathing less “necessary.”
CelebritiesComplex

Jason Momoa Reveals His Stance in Recent Hollywood Showering Debate

Jason Momoa indirectly weighed in on the unexpected and sometimes troubling discourse surrounding the bathing habits of people in Hollywood, and confirmed that he does indeed take showers. While promoting their upcoming Netflix film, Sweet Girl, Momoa’s co-star Isabela Merced made a comment about the Aquaman star once telling her...
Popculture

Kristen Bell Saying She 'Self-Regulates' on Her Period Sparks Spirited Reactions

Kristen Bell is taking heat on social media for some recent comments about her period and premenstrual syndrome. During a recent appearance on her husband Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, Bell said that she and other women "self-regulate" their behavior each month in order to maintain their relationships. This word choice has caused some irritation and confusion on social media.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Cardi B Weighs In On The No-Shower Celebrity Debate

August started off with some strange and strong-smelling opinions from some celebrities. Over the weekend, Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, shared –– unprovoked –– that they choose not to bathe their children until they “see the dirt on them.”. “Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said. That prompted other...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Could Celebrities Stop Telling Us About Their Bathing Habits?

First it was Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. And that was already painful, because of many reasons, starting with:. To have this bathroom and never use it. I want to weep. No, but honestly, how can we look at them again and not think of this:. And then there’s this:

