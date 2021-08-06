This handheld PS2 is like the Sony Switch circa 2000

2020 will arguably go down as one of the craziest years many of us will experience in our lives. It was also a year that really brought to the forefront the positives of easy-to-access videogames. Nintendo’s Game Boy line evolved from the original to the Game Boy Advance, to the DS, and finally, the 3DS/2DS. It has, pound-for-pound, one of the best — and most original — collections of games assembled across its iterations, arguably ranked up there with the original SNES and the PlayStation 2.