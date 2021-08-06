This handheld PS2 is like the Sony Switch circa 2000
Someone built a custom handheld PS2 to play Kingdom Hearts, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and other PlayStation classics on the go Nintendo Switch style. GingerOfOz's 'PS2 Eclipse' is built from a chopped-up PS2 motherboard crammed into a slick 3D-printed housing, which was painted black to match the PS Vita buttons and Switch joysticks. Because the portable console uses the original Sony motherboard, it's able to play genuine PS2 games glitch-free and at full-speed without having to emulate anything.www.gamesradar.com
