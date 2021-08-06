Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This handheld PS2 is like the Sony Switch circa 2000

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago

Someone built a custom handheld PS2 to play Kingdom Hearts, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and other PlayStation classics on the go Nintendo Switch style. GingerOfOz's 'PS2 Eclipse' is built from a chopped-up PS2 motherboard crammed into a slick 3D-printed housing, which was painted black to match the PS Vita buttons and Switch joysticks. Because the portable console uses the original Sony motherboard, it's able to play genuine PS2 games glitch-free and at full-speed without having to emulate anything.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#Laptop#Design#The Sony Switch#Kingdom Hearts#Ps Vita#Usb#Verge#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Handheld Zelda Games

The Legend Of Zelda series games has enamored fans for years since the original release all the way back in 1986. While the console games have been amazing, some of the handheld titles show the best of what the series has to offer by far. While some are older now,...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Random: PS2 Game Boxes Were Nearly Extremely Weird

PlayStation games have always come in pretty ordinary boxes. The PS1 had its CD-like jewel cases, the PS2 kept things standard with a DVD box, PS3 shrunk things a little to match standard Blu-Ray releases, and it's been roughly the same since. Aside from its handheld machines, Sony's consoles have stuck to pretty regular game cases — but with PS2, the platform holder nearly went in a very different direction.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Hands-on: The Nintendo Switch OLED version shows off best in handheld mode

At first glance, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is nothing special. While it’s a little bit bigger than the previous model and a little slimmer, you might struggle to find anything different between it and the original version of the Switch that launched in 2017—but looks can be deceiving. It’s only when you turn on the device and actually play that you start to see where the major differences lie between the two models.
Culver City, CAPosted by
Deadline

Sony Pictures Entertainment Postponing Return To Work Plan By Likely One Month

EXCLUSIVE: Given the uncertainty surrounding the delta variant, and to abide by changing local guidance, Sony Pictures Entertainment employees received a note this morning from studio Chairman Tony Vinciquerra that the return to work has been delayed to approximately early to mid-October, Deadline has learned. The Culver City lot will alert employees at least 30 days prior to a new date being set. The studio is continually monitoring current modeling and data before they set a new date.
EngineeringPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Magnetic Levitation Switches Feel Like Typing on Air

Throughout the history of the mechanical keyboard, one thing has remained almost stable - the switch. Colors and materials come and go, but we’re essentially typing on 1970s technology, and it would be good to get something a bit more modern under our fingertips that isn’t endless Cherry clones. Enter the ‘Void’ switch from the mind of hacker Riskable, as spotted by Hackaday, which uses some decidedly 21st century technology.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

This PS2 mod is a handheld dream come true

GingerOfOz, the console modder you might remember from his excellent Game Boy-sized portable Wii, is back with another home console-turned-handheld. This time it’s the turn of the PS2, objectively the best console ever made and the one that just so happens to be the first I ever owned. Dubbed the...
Video Gamesvg247.com

A modder has created a portable PS2 console dubbed the PS2 Eclipse

This really cool handheld contains a PS2 motherboard, which essentially allows you to play PS2 games on the go. Created by console modder GingerOfOz who built the Game Boy-sized portable Wii, the PS2 Eclipse runs on a trimmed-down PS2 motherboard. Along with custom circuits boards, the motherboard was inserted into...
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

What the End of the Nintendo DS Means for Handheld Games

2020 will arguably go down as one of the craziest years many of us will experience in our lives. It was also a year that really brought to the forefront the positives of easy-to-access videogames. Nintendo’s Game Boy line evolved from the original to the Game Boy Advance, to the DS, and finally, the 3DS/2DS. It has, pound-for-pound, one of the best — and most original — collections of games assembled across its iterations, arguably ranked up there with the original SNES and the PlayStation 2.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Modder creates impressive PS2 handheld that we wish we could buy

Have you been wanting Sony to get in on the handheld retro game market by condensing some of their older consoles down into a portable device? Well, with Sony seemingly not interested, modder ‘GingerOfOz‘ has gone ahead and done it for the company, creating a mighty impressive PS2 handheld. Dubbed...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Here's What The Nintendo Switch Looks Like Next To Valve's Steam Deck

Last month, after some rumours, Valve officially unveiled the Steam Deck - a new Switch-style handheld gaming system. IGN got exclusive access to the tech originally, but now Valve has opened up "hands-on" play sessions to many other media outlets. It's resulted in the usual comparisons you would expect whenever new hardware is released.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Gamer Builds Custom PlayStation 2 Portable, Calls it the PS2 Eclipse

Unlike other custom portable game consoles, the PS2 Eclipse actually features a trimmed down PlayStation 2 motherboard rather than rely on emulation, which means that you can play games at full speed. It boasts a 5-inch 480p 4:3 display, two 18650 battery cells with a capacity of ~3400maH each that is good for around 2.5-hours of continuous use, Nintendo Switch joysticks, 3D-printed bumpers/triggers, and PS Vita buttons. Read more for a video and additional information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy