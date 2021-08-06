CSU releases mid-season hurricane season forecast

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their mid-season hurricane season forecast.

Though the new data does drop the number of named storms modestly from what CSU was calling for earlier in the year, the outlook continues to predict the 2021 season to be well above average.

It is important to stress that seasonal outlooks are interesting, but they are only outlooks. No forecast will or can ever be 100 percent air-tight perfect. Also, let us not forget it only takes one storm to hit or even get close for a season to be considered to be a “bad one” in any one particular location.

Read long-range forecasts like this one with a grain of salt, and be prepared regardless of what they call for.

With the CSU report released Thursday, the forecasters point out that water temperatures in tropical regions at the moment are warmer than seasonable levels for this point in the year. They also highlight the generally weak wind shear that’s been present across much of the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic Ocean.

These are two important items in tropical storm and hurricane formation, as tropical systems require warm water to form and systems can grow stronger when moving through parts of the world with low amounts of wind shear.

Perhaps the biggest point to consider for the remainder of the hurricane season is the status of ENSO, the abbreviated word for El Niño-Southern Oscillation. The ENSO range depends on water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator off the west coast of South America.

When those water temperatures are warmer than normal, the Pacific is in a state of El Niño. When those temperatures are cooler than normal, the Pacific is in a state of La Niña. When the temperatures are neither substantially warmer nor cooler than normal, the phase is considered to be neutral.

The ENSO phase has been shown to impact the frequency of tropical systems able to form in both the Pacific and Atlantic. Periods of El Niño conditions often come with frequent tropical systems in the Pacific Ocean and fewer storms in the Atlantic because of an increase in wind shear (see image below).

Ergo, when El Niño is happening, we see hurricanes less frequently near us. On the other hand, periods of neutral or La Niña conditions often keep the Pacific quiet and allow rising air over the Atlantic.

This along with a decrease in wind shear means that many times the busiest hurricane seasons we see in Florida are typically when the ENSO state is neutral or in a time of La Niña.

The image below generated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration depicts the general scale of influence ENSO has on the tropical Pacific and Atlantic.

In the CSU report, the forecasters make note of the current neutral phase the Pacific is in, and also confirm the possibility of La Niña conditions developing once again later this year when the hurricane season naturally picks up.

Let’s take a look at how this particular seasonal outlook has evolved by month so far this year. For perspective, an “average” hurricane season includes the development of 14 named storms, seven of which reach hurricane status and of those, 3 become major hurricanes.

The term major hurricane refers to any system becoming at least a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson wind intensity scale. Important to point out here is that the term is applied objectively, not subjectively.

A hurricane that never makes landfall or bothers anyone at all is a major hurricane as long as it becomes at least a Category 3. A storm that makes landfall and causes a lot of damage might be subjectively a major hurricane to the people it impacts, but for objective record keeping it would only be recorded as one if it reached Category 3 status at some point in its lifespan.

In July, CSU’s outlook called for 20 named storms, with nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. With the release of this week’s report, those numbers have been modestly scaled back with 18 named storms expected and eight hurricanes.

The number of forecast major hurricanes did not change.

You can read the full CSU early August seasonal forecast report here.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? Our free NBC2 First Alert hurricane guide can get you started. Check it out here.