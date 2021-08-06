Cancel
Economy

The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

By Gerardo Obregón
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn't like to be profitable? You would think that all the parties involved in a company wanted to be, right? Investors could claim dividends; the entrepreneur would not have anxiety that his burnrate will leave him without funds; employees would be assured of receiving their fortnight. What if I told you that there are companies that make a conscious decision not to be profitable, would you believe me? Of course, this decision is made in favor of another of the sacred elixirs of entrepreneurship, which is sometimes the nemesis of profitability: growth at any rate .

